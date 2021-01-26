 

Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Positive One-Year Data from Phase 3 SPIRIT Extension Study of Once-Daily Relugolix Combination Therapy in Women with Endometriosis

  • 84.8% and 73.3% of women reported clinically meaningful reductions in dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain) and non-menstrual pelvic pain at one year
  • 82.8% average reduction from baseline on the Numerical Rating Scale for dysmenorrhea from 7.4 (severe pain) to 1.3 (mild pain) over one year
  • Bone mineral density loss was minimal at Week 24 and remained stable through one year
  • Data to be included in New Drug Application submission to U.S. Food and Drug Administration anticipated in first half of 2021

BASEL, Switzerland and NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the Phase 3 SPIRIT long-term extension study of the investigational once-daily relugolix combination therapy (relugolix 40 mg plus estradiol 1.0 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) in women with endometriosis reported clinically meaningful reductions in dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain) and non-menstrual pelvic pain over one year (52 weeks) with minimal and stable bone mineral density loss. The data are consistent with the efficacy and safety profile observed through 24 weeks in the Phase 3 SPIRIT 1 and SPIRIT 2 studies. These results will be included in the New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for relugolix combination tablet for the treatment of women with endometriosis, anticipated to be submitted in the first half of 2021.

“Given the debilitating impact that endometriosis can have on women in their daily lives, often over many years, we need non-invasive and long-term treatment options,” said Linda Giudice, M.D., Ph.D., Distinguished Professor in the Center for Reproductive Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and SPIRIT Program Steering Committee Member. “The one-year data from the Phase 3 SPIRIT extension study offers promising evidence that relugolix combination therapy has the potential to significantly and durably reduce pain in women with endometriosis, while remaining well tolerated.”

In the SPIRIT long-term extension study, 84.8% and 73.3% of women receiving relugolix combination therapy over one year achieved clinically meaningful pain reductions in dysmenorrhea and non-menstrual pelvic pain, respectively. On average, women reported an 82.8% reduction on the 11-point Numerical Rating Scale (0-10) for dysmenorrhea from 7.4 (severe pain) to 1.3 (mild pain) over one year.

