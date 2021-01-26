DGAP-Ad-hoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA pre exceptionals for fourth quarter 2020 estimated above market expectations



LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA pre exceptionals for fourth quarter 2020 estimated above market expectations



Specialty chemicals company LANXESS expects to achieve fourth quarter 2020 EBITDA pre exceptionals that considerably exceeds average market expectations and previous year's level.



EBITDA pre exceptionals for the fourth quarter 2020 is estimated to amount to EUR 200 million which exceeds average market expectations of EUR 181 million by 10 percent.



The fourth quarter result was positively influenced by a stronger than expected increase in demand especially from the automotive industry particularly in the month of December. LANXESS supplies this industry mainly through its Engineering Materials segment. The segments Advanced Intermediates and Specialty Additives also recorded a business development above expectation.



In the prior-year quarter, LANXESS EBITDA pre exceptionals reached EUR 197 million.



LANXESS will release its final results for the fourth quarter 2020 and the fiscal year 2020 on March 11, 2021. All figures provided in this release are preliminary and unaudited.



Cologne, 26 January 2021



