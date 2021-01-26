Ekosem-Agrar AG draws first positive review of 2020

Focus remains on expansion of milk processing

Milk output increased by 22% to 925,000 tons

Milk prices in rubles up by approx. 4% on previous year

Crop farming activities differentiated but with positive result on balance

Corona pandemic with little impact on business performance

Issue of ruble bond planned on Moscow Stock Exchange

Walldorf, 26 January 2021 - Ekosem-Agrar AG, the German holding company of Russian milk producer EkoNiva Group, has taken a first positive look back at 2020. The company's largest business area, dairy farming, was expanded as planned. The total number of modern dairy cow facilities in the nine regions increased by four to 41. The milk output for the year as a whole climbed 22% to 925,000 tons, which is equivalent to more than 900 liters of milk. The average daily raw milk output rose sharply, especially in the fourth quarter, from 2,500 tons as of 30 September to 2,900 tons at the end of the financial year. The number of dairy cows stood at almost 105,000 animals (+7%) at the end of 2020, making EkoNiva one of the world's top three milk producers.

So far, Ekosem-Agrar has hardly been affected by the restrictions imposed in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. As an important food producer, the company has been committed to securing the supply of the population. All plants therefore operated regularly last year, albeit with the necessary preventive measures. The milk price was not affected too much by the pandemic, either. Having declined temporarily during the first lockdown in April and May 2020, the price recovered and - on a ruble basis - closed the year up 4% at RUB 32 per kg. The price trend in euros was affected by the depreciation of the ruble, with the price standing at a solid EUR 0.35 per kg at the end of the year.