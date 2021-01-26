 

DGAP-News Ekosem-Agrar AG draws first positive review of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.01.2021, 13:00  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-News: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Bond
Ekosem-Agrar AG draws first positive review of 2020

26.01.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ekosem-Agrar AG draws first positive review of 2020

  • Focus remains on expansion of milk processing
  • Milk output increased by 22% to 925,000 tons
  • Milk prices in rubles up by approx. 4% on previous year
  • Crop farming activities differentiated but with positive result on balance
  • Corona pandemic with little impact on business performance
  • Issue of ruble bond planned on Moscow Stock Exchange

Walldorf, 26 January 2021 - Ekosem-Agrar AG, the German holding company of Russian milk producer EkoNiva Group, has taken a first positive look back at 2020. The company's largest business area, dairy farming, was expanded as planned. The total number of modern dairy cow facilities in the nine regions increased by four to 41. The milk output for the year as a whole climbed 22% to 925,000 tons, which is equivalent to more than 900 liters of milk. The average daily raw milk output rose sharply, especially in the fourth quarter, from 2,500 tons as of 30 September to 2,900 tons at the end of the financial year. The number of dairy cows stood at almost 105,000 animals (+7%) at the end of 2020, making EkoNiva one of the world's top three milk producers.

So far, Ekosem-Agrar has hardly been affected by the restrictions imposed in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. As an important food producer, the company has been committed to securing the supply of the population. All plants therefore operated regularly last year, albeit with the necessary preventive measures. The milk price was not affected too much by the pandemic, either. Having declined temporarily during the first lockdown in April and May 2020, the price recovered and - on a ruble basis - closed the year up 4% at RUB 32 per kg. The price trend in euros was affected by the depreciation of the ruble, with the price standing at a solid EUR 0.35 per kg at the end of the year.

Seite 1 von 5
Ekosem Agrar AG Unternehmensanleihe 8,75 % bis 03/21 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Ekosem-Agrar AG draws first positive review of 2020 DGAP-News: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Bond Ekosem-Agrar AG draws first positive review of 2020 26.01.2021 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ekosem-Agrar AG draws first positive review …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Endor AG mit positivem Ausblick für 2021: Deutliches Wachstum bei Umsatz und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Linde plc: Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 5 Billion Share Repurchase Program
DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend Increase for 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Ekosem-Agrar AG zieht erste positive Jahresbilanz 2020 (deutsch)
13:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Ekosem-Agrar AG zieht erste positive Jahresbilanz 2020
19.01.21
DGAP-News: Ekosem-Agrar AG verabschiedet Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie und bereitet Nachhaltigkeitsbericht gemäß GRI-Standards vor (deutsch)
19.01.21
DGAP-News: Ekosem-Agrar AG adopts sustainability strategy and prepares Sustainability Report in accordance with GRI standards
19.01.21
DGAP-News: Ekosem-Agrar AG verabschiedet Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie und bereitet Nachhaltigkeitsbericht gemäß GRI-Standards vor

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.08.20
96
Ekosem Agrar Anleihen - wenn`s mal wieder etwas länger dauert!