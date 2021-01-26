Garmin announces EASA approval for the GI 275 electronic flight instrument

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), is pleased to announce that the popular GI 275 electronic flight instrument has received European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval, allowing installation in over 1,000 single-engine and multi-engine aircraft models. Several variants of the GI 275 are available to meet the needs of business and general aviation aircraft. A powerful electronic flight instrument, the GI 275 is suitable as a direct replacement for a variety of legacy primary flight instruments in the cockpit such as the attitude indicator, attitude-direction indicator (ADI), course deviation indicator (CDI), horizontal situation indicator (HSI), multi-function display (MFD), and engine indication system (EIS). In addition, the GI 275 can also be installed as a standby attitude indicator when paired with large format electronic flight displays.

