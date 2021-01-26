 

Garmin announces EASA approval for the GI 275 electronic flight instrument

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), is pleased to announce that the popular GI 275 electronic flight instrument has received European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval, allowing installation in over 1,000 single-engine and multi-engine aircraft models. Several variants of the GI 275 are available to meet the needs of business and general aviation aircraft. A powerful electronic flight instrument, the GI 275 is suitable as a direct replacement for a variety of legacy primary flight instruments in the cockpit such as the attitude indicator, attitude-direction indicator (ADI), course deviation indicator (CDI), horizontal situation indicator (HSI), multi-function display (MFD), and engine indication system (EIS). In addition, the GI 275 can also be installed as a standby attitude indicator when paired with large format electronic flight displays.

The GI 275 electronic flight instrument is a reliable solution that will modernize thousands of aging cockpits. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Garmin worked closely with EASA to bring the popular GI 275 to thousands more cockpits with aging flight instruments,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “With this approval, the modern GI 275 electronic flight instrument gives pilots the opportunity to take an economical and scalable approach to their avionics upgrade while realizing tremendous potential with the extraordinary capability of the versatile touchscreen GI 275.”

Lightweight and compact, the GI 275 is a reliable flight instrument intentionally designed to take advantage of the common 3.125-inch flight instrument size, reducing installation time and preserving the existing aircraft panel. Its bright, high-resolution touchscreen display and wide viewing angle offers superior readability in the cockpit. A dual concentric knob allows pilots to access a variety of key functions within the flight instrument, such as adjustments to the baro setting or the airspeed bug. Highly scalable, aircraft owners can start with a single GI 275 and add up to a total of six in a single panel, paving the way for incremental upgrades and an array of individualized panel configurations.

