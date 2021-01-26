 

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Brendan Luu as Senior Vice President, Business Development

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced the appointment of Brendan Luu as Senior Vice President, Business Development and member of the company’s senior management team. Mr. Luu brings more than 20 years of diversified business development and sales and marketing experience in the pharmaceutical and technology fields to Enanta, spanning a broad range of therapeutic areas, asset stages and deal structures.

Brendan Luu, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is an ideal time to welcome Brendan to the Enanta team, particularly as we prepare for a catalyst-rich year, including data readouts, in our wholly owned pipeline of virology and liver disease treatment candidates,” said Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the coming year and continuing through the advancement of our clinical and preclinical programs, Brendan’s insights and experience leading business development growth strategies will be tremendous assets to Enanta.”

“Enanta is an established leader in the discovery and development of virology and liver disease treatments. The company’s product candidates for respiratory syncytial virus, hepatitis B virus and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis have transformative potential for the treatment of patients in these significant disease populations, and Enanta’s discovery efforts in human metapneumovirus and SARS-CoV-2 are equally promising,” said Brendan Luu. “I am eager to collaborate with the company’s seasoned leadership team to continue their proven legacy of success and bring meaningful treatments to patients in need.”

Mr. Luu joins Enanta following 17 years at Merck KGaA, where he held roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he was Vice President and Global Head of Oncology Business Development, responsible for setting the franchise business development strategy and was accountable for its execution, including the completion of several major transactions across all stages of drug development in line with the company’s R&D goals. Prior to assuming the role in 2018, Mr. Luu was Senior Director and Global Head of Business Development, Strategic Initiatives, where he led the strategy and partnering efforts to secure external financing for Merck KGaA’s late-stage pipeline. Before that, Mr. Luu was Director, Global Licensing and Business Development, Neurology and Immunology, where he led in/out licensing transactions for preclinical and clinical-stage assets to support R&D in neurodegenerative diseases. Previously, he was an Associate Director of Regional Business Development, General Medicines responsible for growing the product portfolio in the Asia-Pacific region. Earlier in his career, he held various roles in the chemicals industry with BASF Corporation and in telecommunications with Tyco International, working in engineering, sales and marketing.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Provide Updates on its Research and Development Programs and Outlook for 2021 at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
05.01.21
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of John P. DeVincenzo, M.D. as Vice President of Translational Virology
05.01.21
Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference