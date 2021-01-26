 

XP Inc. Reaches R$660 Billion AUC and 2.8 Million Active Clients

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today 4Q20 KPIs and provided an update on the Company’s collateralized credit business.

Assets Under Custody (in R$ billion)

Total AUC reached R$660 billion at December 31, up 61% year-over-year and 17% quarter-over-quarter. Year-over-year growth was driven by R$198 billion of net inflows and R$53 billion of market appreciation. Despite last year’s uncertainty and volatility, XP delivered solid AUC growth, while continuing to strengthen brand recognition among Brazilian investors.

“During our IPO process in 2019, XP had R$350 billion of AUC. Fast forward to the end of 2020, and we almost doubled our AUC. I think the main opportunity we have ahead of us is to double our AUC one more time, especially now as we begin to offer a full suite of banking services and products. This could be achieved by reaching 100% of Share of Wallet within our existing clients. The R$1 trillion milestone looks closer than ever”, said Guilherme Benchimol, XP Inc.’s founder and CEO.

Net Inflow (in R$ billion)

Adjusted Net Inflow totaled R$37 billion in 4Q20, steady relative to 3Q20. Average monthly Net Inflow, adjusted for extraordinary equity inflows/outflows, was R$12.7 billion in 2H20, up 17% from R$10.8 billion in 1H20. For 4Q20, flows were strong across all channels and brands, led by the Private segment reflecting ongoing cross-selling opportunities across XP’s ecosystem.

Active Clients (in ‘000)

Active clients grew 63% and 5% in 4Q20 vs 4Q19 and 3Q20, respectively. In 2020, client growth was strong across channels, with XP Direct outpacing the IFA channel and Rico accelerating sharply in 4Q20 following brokerage fees cut to zero in September.

IFA Network

IFA Network gross additions reached a record 1,562 in 4Q20 bringing our total IFA headcount to over 8,000 at the end of 2020. The strong growth reflects XP’s efforts and investments to develop the IFA profession, which should become increasingly important and sophisticated, and further differentiate our infrastructure in order to support growth and productivity, even as recruiting efforts are becoming increasingly selective.

“4Q20 was the best quarter ever in terms of IFAs onboarding in our platform. This trend has been accelerated by: (i) enhancement of XP’s IFA tools and resources, attracting more newcomers to our ecosystem, (ii) investments in our existing network, which is well capitalized and accelerating new IFAs acquisition; (iii) incumbents reducing costs and closing branches and (iv) favorable macro environment, helped by the lowest interest rate ever. We expect these tailwinds to continue to help us throughout 2021”, said Gabriel Leal, Chief Strategy Officer.

