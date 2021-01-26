 

Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 13:00  |  69   |   |   

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), announces that further to its press release issued on December 23, 2020, it has completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Premium 5 Ltd. (“Premium 5”), a Canada-based recreational and medical cannabis company and market leader in high-quality full spectrum concentrates.

“This transaction delivers on several critical strategic objectives including immediate coast to coast sales and an impressive catalog of products for both the provincial boards and consumers across Canada,” stated Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage. “We continue to build out our strong product development pipeline catering to multiple consumer categories and price points, and the addition of Premium 5 will expand our reach and accelerate the growth of our domestic and international platform.”

Strategic Rationale

Distribution – Premium 5 products are currently available from retailers in eight provinces, as well as one of the only concentrate brands available nationally to medical patients through both the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shelter Market platforms. These key relationships with provincial boards will be invaluable in extending market reach for all Heritage products and planned new releases.

Brands – Premium 5 is the first-to-market for several concentrate products in the legal adult cannabis market, and now has the largest concentrate product portfolio in the country with 66 unique SKUs. With the newly launched RAD brand – a first in the value hydrocarbon concentrate, flower and distillate vape categories – Premium 5 has offerings targeted to the premium, core and value segments. This breadth of portfolio establishes Heritage as a leader in strain-specific and unique, highly sought after cannabis products. This has also allowed Heritage to potentially leverage these product portfolios in markets outside of Canada.

Financial Synergies – Premium 5 has scaled revenues to an annualized run-rate of approximately $20 million under an asset light model with a small, experienced team. Heritage will optimize existing capacity to internalize many functions currently outsourced by Premium 5, increasing the EBITDA margin of an already profitable business and moving forward the timeline to positive cash flow generation for Heritage.

Seite 1 von 3
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: CBD - CANNABIS - Heritage Cannabis-Holdings
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd. Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), announces that further to its press release issued on December 23, 2020, it has completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces the Launch of Premium 5’s New Affordable Cannabis Brand RAD
07.01.21
Heritage Cannabis Places First Order with IntelGenx for CBD Filmstrips in Canada and Australia
01.01.21
Cannabis Aktien: Enttäuschend – ABER mit Potenzial! Canopy, Aphria, Cronos und Aurora Cannabis

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:18 Uhr
9.260
CBD - CANNABIS - Heritage Cannabis-Holdings