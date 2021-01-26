 

Yelp Economic Average Shows Early Signs of Recovery for Local Economies with More than 230,000 Reopened Businesses in 2020

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today released the Annual 2020 Yelp Economic Average (YEA) report, a benchmark of local economic strength in the U.S. In 2020, the report was adapted to reveal the dramatic impact COVID-19 has had on local economies, uncovering the resilience of local businesses across the country. While the pandemic continues to drive uncertainty, YEA’s fourth quarter data demonstrates early evidence of an economic recovery emerging across the nation.

Annual 2020 Yelp Economic Average found that new food and restaurant openings were down in 2020, but had mostly recovered by the fourth quarter. (Graphic: Business Wire)

YEA found that reopenings of local businesses increased in the fourth quarter, with a total of 230,209 businesses reopening between March 1 and Dec. 31. The report also highlighted how many industries have persevered through the pandemic by opening new businesses at comparable or even higher rates than years prior. As millions of Americans spent more time at home, we saw home and professional services businesses increase in new openings. Additionally, YEA uncovered how small tourist towns were heavily impacted by the loss of seasonal travelers, the behavior of affianced couples who chose smaller weddings in 2020 or delayed their nuptials until hearing the promising news of a vaccine, and how the typical weekend spike in user activity on Yelp waned during the spring and summer, but quickly came back as people adapted to the constraints of the pandemic. For the company’s 2020 report, YEA reflects data from millions of local businesses and tens of millions of users on Yelp’s platform, measuring U.S. business openings and reopenings, as well as consumer interest trends via search data, page views, reviews and photos.

“After a challenging year that’s tested millions of local businesses, our data shows early signs that local economies may finally be on the mend,” said Justin Norman, Yelp’s vice president of data science. “As a testament to their resilience many months into the pandemic, we saw numerous industries return to pre-pandemic rates of new openings, as well as restaurants lead in reopenings during the fourth quarter of 2020. As people spent more time at home, businesses in the home, local, professional and auto services, at times, opened more new businesses than prior years, and all ended the year with a higher number of new openings in December than years prior.”

