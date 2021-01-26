TuSimple and Aeva Partner to Deploy 4D LiDAR for Autonomous Trucking

Aeva, Inc. (“Aeva” or the “Company”), a leader in next generation sensing and perception systems, today announced a partnership with TuSimple, a global self-driving technology company, to deploy Aeva 4D LiDAR on TuSimple’s self-driving trucks. TuSimple is in a global partnership with VW’s TRATON Group to develop an autonomous system for heavy-duty trucks and is co-developing Level 4 self-driving trucks with Navistar, targeting production in 2024. TuSimple and Aeva have been working together using Aeva 4D LiDAR on the roads since 2019.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Aeva 4D LiDAR is the leading Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology to enable automated driving for series production. With its unique ability to measure instantaneous velocity for each pixel, long range performance at high resolutions, while being free from LiDAR or sunlight interference, Aeva’s 4D LiDAR is built from the ground up at silicon scale for mass market applications.

“TuSimple is a leader in automated trucking, and tapping Aeva 4D LiDAR is a vote of confidence in the unique capabilities and scalability of our solutions, which are crucial to commercializing self-driving trucks on the roads,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. “We look forward to working alongside TuSimple as we bring our products to series production for trucking applications.”

“Aeva’s 4D LiDAR solution provides a unique ability to measure instant velocity along with distance, and at longer ranges, which when combined with the other sensors in our technology stack, provides complementary capabilities to our autonomous system,” said Chuck Price, Chief Product Officer at TuSimple. “Aeva shares our strict standards for safety and reliability, making them a great partner for our LiDAR solutions.”

Aeva is engaged with 30 of the top OEM and automotive industry players in the advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving industries, has received strategic investments from Porsche SE, the majority shareholder of VW Group, and has relationships with some of the largest Tier 1 automotive suppliers, including the German Tier 1 ZF, and the Japanese Tier 1 Denso.

Aeva remains on track to complete its previously announced business combination agreement with InterPrivate Acquisition Corp (NYSE: IPV), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, in the first quarter of 2021. The business combination is expected to provide up to $563M in gross proceeds. The combined company is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol, “AEVA”.