HempFusion Announces Inclusion in Leading Cannabis ETFs

AdvisorShares is a leading sponsor of actively managed ETFs. Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is the only US-listed ETF dedicated solely to US cannabis exposure, with over US$616,000,000 in assets under management (“ AUM ”). Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) was the first US-based actively managed ETF focused on the global cannabis industry. YOLO and MSOS endeavor to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in some of the largest foreign and domestic cannabis and hemp-derived CBD companies. The two AdvisorShares ETFs have a combined AUM of over US$880,000,000 as of January 22, 2021.

HempFusion Wellness Inc. ( TSX:CBD.U ) ( FWB:8OO ) (“ HempFusion ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has been included in two leading cannabis & hemp-derived CBD focused exchange-traded funds (“ ETFs ”), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF ( NYSE:MSOS ) and AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF ( NYSE:YOLO ).

“We are pleased the AdvisorShares ETFs have initiated positions in our Company. This represents a strong milestone for the Company and provides us added exposure to the investment community,” commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion’s co-founder and CEO. “Inclusion in these ETFs brings additional exposure to potential new investors as well as generates value for existing shareholders. With our listing on the TSX, current market capitalization, and liquidity, we believe we now meet many cannabis-related ETFs’ inclusion requirements, and we look forward to other potential ETFs’ initiating positions.”

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.