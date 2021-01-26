 

Taysha Gene Therapies Continues to Add Significant Gene Therapy Expertise to Leadership Team with the Appointment of Chief Legal Officer and Chief People Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large patient populations, today announced new additions to its leadership team with the appointments of Timothy J. Douros, J.D., as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary and Tracy M. Porter, M.Ed., SPHR, as Chief People Officer. Mr. Douros will lead all aspects of the company’s legal organization. Ms. Porter will oversee all aspects of human resources, including operations, talent acquisition and employee development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim and Tracy to the Taysha leadership team,” said RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO of Taysha. “Tim brings significant gene therapy experience from Bluebird Bio where he led a global team, in cross functional collaboration with all corporate functions. His experiences include a wide range of legal and corporate matters which will be invaluable as we continue to advance our programs and evolve as a company. With her vast experience in strategic and operation roles in human resources, Tracy has successfully led and scaled global organizations quickly, most recently at Audentes where she helped grow the base of global gene therapy professionals by more than 50% in less than a year. Tracy will be instrumental in helping us continue to build a successful organization, scale thoughtfully and maintain our culture. Importantly, both Tim and Tracy’s experiences working in companies at various stages of the biotech life cycle will be essential to our future growth strategy.”

Mr. Douros brings over 25 years of legal experience in biotech specializing in intellectual property, strategic licensing and contracting, litigation and dispute resolution, as well as international and healthcare compliance while building and managing high-performing teams. Prior to joining Taysha, he served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel at Bluebird Bio, Inc., where he led a global team of attorneys and staff and was a strategic partner to all internal clients, including business development, research and development, clinical operations and regulatory affairs. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief IP Counsel at Bluebird Bio where he provided counsel and managed all legal services related to the company’s European infrastructure build to support product launches as well as provided counsel on all areas of compliance. Mr. Douros also led the corporate intellectual property function and managed all corporate dispute resolution matters. Before joining Bluebird, he spent nearly 13 years at Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., holding positions of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Vice President, Chief International Counsel & Chief IP Counsel. Mr. Douros received an A.B. in Chemistry from Dartmouth College and a J.D. from Boston College Law School.

