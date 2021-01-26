AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Reduced Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Death by 70%

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 2800 mg, a human antibody discovered by AbCellera and developed with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), and etesevimab 2800 mg (LY-CoV16) together significantly reduced COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths (collectively, “events”) in more than 1,000 high-risk patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

The trial met its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints with high statistical significance;

Bamlanivimab and etesevimab together reduced COVID-19 events by 70% versus placebo (p=0.0004); and

All deaths occurred in patients taking the placebo. No deaths occurred in patients taking bamlanivimab and etesevimab together.

“The data from the BLAZE-1 study are both compelling and entirely consistent with the interim data that were the basis for Emergency Use Authorization of bamlanivimab. They show that if given early in infection, antibody therapy can keep most patients out of hospitals and can save lives,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO and President of AbCellera. "Together with the recent data reported from the BLAZE-2 trial, no COVID-19 deaths have been observed in these treatment arms in patients treated with bamlanivimab, either alone, or together with etesevimab. It is mission critical that these treatments be made available to high-risk patients as soon as possible.”

Interim data from Lilly’s Phase 2 BLAZE-1 COVID-19 trial were reported on September 16, 2020 and were the basis for authorizations of bamlanivimab 700 mg in the United States, Canada, and Europe for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients aged 12 and older who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

Additional details about Lilly’s trial are available here.

About AbCellera’s Response to COVID-19

Bamlanivimab was developed from an antibody that was discovered from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient using AbCellera’s pandemic response platform, in partnership with the Vaccine Research Center (VRC) at NIAID. Within one week of receiving the sample, AbCellera screened over five million antibody-producing cells to identify and isolate approximately 500 unique antibodies that bind to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The binding antibodies were then tested by AbCellera, the VRC, and Lilly to find those most effective in neutralizing the virus. Bamlanivimab was selected as the lead candidate from this group of antibodies, and was the first therapeutic candidate specifically developed against SARS-CoV-2 to enter human clinical trials in North America. Bamlanivimab was the first monoclonal antibody to receive Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being assessed in several clinical trials as both a monotherapy and in combination with other antibodies.