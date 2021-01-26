 

QIAGEN N.V. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 13:10  |  45   |   |   

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced today that it plans to release its report on results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 on Tuesday, February 9,at approximately 22:05 Central European Time (CET) / 16:05 Eastern Standard Time (EST).

A conference call is planned for Wednesday, February 10, at 15:00 CET / 9:00 EST, hosted by Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference call and webcast details

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing:

+1 646 828 8193 (U.S.), +44 (0)330 336 9411 (UK), +49 (0)69 2222 2018 (Germany).

To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Conference ID: 2900586

The webcast will be accessible at:
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1422345&tp_key ...

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1422345&tp_key ...

Contact: IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D, and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of September 30, 2020, QIAGEN employed more than 5,300 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QIAGEN N.V. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced today that it plans to release its report on results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 on Tuesday, February 9,at approximately 22:05 Central European Time (CET) / 16:05 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
QIAGEN plant in den USA erneute Einreichung eines Antrags auf Notfallzulassung für den QIAreach SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test im ersten Quartal 2021
20.01.21
QIAGEN Plans to Resubmit EUA Submission in the U.S. for QIAreach SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test in the First Quarter of 2021
20.01.21
QIAGEN bestätigt Wirksamkeit seiner SARS-CoV-2 PCR-Tests angesichts neuer Mutationen des Coronavirus
20.01.21
QIAGEN Confirms Effectiveness of Its SARS-CoV-2 PCR Tests in the Face of Mutations of the Coronavirus
08.01.21
QIAGEN benennt neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
08.01.21
QIAGEN Announces Appointment of New Supervisory Board Member