Avivagen Announces Six Tonne Order of OxC-beta Livestock from New Customer in Mexico

The order, comprised of monthly fulfilments of 500 kilograms each over a one year period starting in April 2021, is the first order of OxC-beta TM Livestock from the new customer. The order represents the second of significant size in Mexico in recent months, following a ten tonne order by Industrias Melder in September, 2020.

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhance and support immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, is pleased to announce that it has secured a six tonne order of OxC-beta TM Livestock from Transformadora Agricola de Alimentos S.A. de C.V in Mexico.

“We are excited to add a prominent new customer and announce another significant order for OxC-betaTM Livestock in Mexico, a key and growing region for Avivagen,” said Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen. “With a number of prospective customers currently running or having completed trials of their own, we anticipate demand for OxC-betaTM Livestock to continue to grow steadily in this increasingly significant region.”

Located in the city of Santiago de Queretaro, Transformadora Agricola de Alimentos S.A. de C.V. was founded and is owned by Raúl Troyo de la Llave, a leading figure in the Mexican industrial agriculture sector for nearly four decades. Mr. Troyo de la Llave is heavily involved in numerous important and influential livestock associations throughout Mexico, including the Querétaro Pig Producers Association, the Livestock Association of Querétaro and the Mexican Association of Food Producers A.C. (Asociación Mexicana de Productores de Alimentos A.C., also known as AMEPA).

Avivagen expects the first shipment to commence in April, 2021. This order was received through Avivagen’s Mexican consultant Meyenberg International Group.

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications. By unlocking an overlooked facet of β-carotene activity, a path has been opened to safely and economically support immune function, thereby promoting general health and performance in animals. Avivagen is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and on the OTCQB Exchange in the U.S. under the symbol VIVXF, and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.