Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $7.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $10.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020, and $8.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Operating revenues (excluding mortgage fees) improved 1.8% Net interest income held firm, declining $0.1 million 7% increase in other fee revenues (deposit, bankcard, and wealth management)

Noninterest expense included $0.9 million related to other real estate valuation adjustments ($0.5 million) and other expenses totaling $0.4 million (additional funding for our foundation and consulting/legal costs related to a strategic initiative)

Period-end core loans (excluding SBA PPP) increased $20 million, or 1.1% sequentially SBA PPP loan forgiveness pay-offs totaled $12 million - $178 million in balances and $3.2 million in related fees remain at period-end

Credit quality remains strong with no significant problem loan migration 97% of loan balances for pandemic related extensions have resumed payments – only $9 million remains on extension

Capital City Home Loans (“CCHL”) contributed $0.10 per share



Full Year 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Operating revenues (excluding mortgage fees) held firm as unfavorable asset re-pricing was offset by SBA PPP loan fees and higher other fee revenues

Loan balances buoyed by SBA PPP loan originations which totaled $190 million Core loan balances (excluding SBA PPP) held firm due to stronger loan production in the fourth quarter

Reserve build of $6.6 million (provision of $9.0 million less net charge-offs of $2.4 million) in response to potential credit losses related to the pandemic Allowance coverage ratio (excluding SBA PPP) was 1.30% at year-end

Deposits grew $572 million (period-end) and $307 million (average) and reflected stimulus inflows as well as strong core deposit growth

Acquired 51% ownership in Brand Mortgage, LLC on March 1, 2020 (renamed CCHL) – contributed $0.52 per share



“Our strategic alliance with CCHL and the origination of $190 million in SBA PPP loans more than offset the adverse impact of our reserve build and lower interest rates, resulting in year over year earnings growth,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “As we entered 2020, I certainly didn’t anticipate the difficulties we would face, but I could not be prouder of our team’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to put the safety and well-being of our associates and clients first, as we reach out to assist our communities through the origination of SBA PPP loans, grants and volunteer hours, and endeavor to meet the needs of our clients through both in-person and virtual delivery channels. 2021 will bring challenges and opportunities, but I am confident our team has the skills and capacity to successfully navigate the future, and we will continue to focus on implementing strategies that produce long-term value for our shareowners. My outlook for Capital City remains optimistic, and I appreciate your continued support.”

COVID-19 Update

We continue to monitor and adhere to national guidelines and local safety ordinances to protect both clients and associates and respond to changing conditions with the pandemic and its impact on client and associate interactions

We continue to monitor COVID-19 case count trends in our markets and respond appropriately to help ensure client and associate safety

On November 24, 2020 we proactively closed lobby access to clients in response to higher case count trends in our markets - banking services are being provided via drive-thru or in-person by appointment only (subject to safety protocols)

On November 30, 2020 we reinstated remote work arrangements for non-retail associates

We continue to provide enhanced digital banking options available for banking products and access to sales associates

We continue to support clients with the Small Business Administration Payment Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) by actively assisting with the Round 1 forgiveness process and will offer funding for clients eligible for Round 2

Discussion of Operating Results

Summary Overview

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the $5.6 million decrease in operating profit was attributable to a $4.5 million decrease in noninterest income, a $1.0 million increase in noninterest expense, and a $0.1 million decrease in net interest income.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the $1.7 million increase in operating profit was attributable to a $16.7 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $12.2 million, a $1.5 million increase in the provision for credit losses and lower net interest income of $1.3 million.

The $12.1 million increase in operating profit for the full year 2020 versus 2019 was attributable to higher noninterest income of $58.1 million, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $36.4 million, a $7.6 million increase in the provision for credit losses and lower net interest income of $2.0 million.

The aforementioned year over year variances primarily reflect the acquisition of a 51% membership interest and consolidation of CCHL on March 1, 2020.

Our return on average assets (“ROA”) was 0.84% and our return on average equity (“ROE”) was 8.97% for the fourth quarter of 2020. These metrics were 1.17% and 12.16% for the third quarter of 2020, respectively, and 1.14% and 10.39% for the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. For the full year 2020, our ROA was 0.93% and our ROE was 9.36% compared to 1.03% and 9.72%, respectively, for 2019.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $25.1 million compared to $25.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $101.8 million compared to $103.9 million for 2019. The decrease compared to all prior periods reflected lower rates earned on investment securities and variable/adjustable rate loans. The year-over-year decline also reflected lower rates on overnight funds. Partially offsetting these declines were higher volumes of earning assets, including lower yielding SBA PPP loans and overnight funds.

The federal funds target rate has remained in the range of 0.00%-0.25% since March 2020 when the Fed reduced its overnight rate by 150 basis points, and as a result we continue to experience lower repricing of our variable/adjustable rate earning assets and investment securities. Our overall cost of funds remained low during the fourth quarter of 2020 at 0.14%, an increase of one basis point compared to the third quarter of 2020, due to a higher mix of seasonal public deposits.

Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.00%, a decrease of 12 basis points from the third quarter of 2020 and 89 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, the net interest margin decreased 55 basis points to 3.30%. The decreases were primarily attributable to significant growth in overnight funds which reduced our margin. Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding the impact of overnight funds in excess of $200 million, was 3.50%. We discuss the effect of the pandemic related stimulus programs on our balance sheet in more detail below under Discussion of Financial Condition.

Provision for Credit Loss

The provision for credit losses was $1.3 million for both the third and fourth quarters of 2020, and was negative $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, the provision was $9.6 million ($9.0 million for loans held for investment (“HFI”) and $0.6 million for unfunded loan commitments) compared to $2.0 million in 2019. The higher provision in 2020 reflected expected losses due to deterioration in economic conditions related to COVID-19. We discuss the allowance for credit losses and COVID-19 exposure further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

CCHL’s mortgage banking operations impacted our noninterest income and noninterest expense for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020, and thus, the period over period comparisons reflect the impact of the CCHL consolidation, which occurred on March 1, 2020. The table below provides an overview of CCHL’s impact on our noninterest income and noninterest expense for 2020.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $30.5 million compared to $35.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $15.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, noninterest income totaled $111.2 million compared to $53.1 million for 2019. The decrease from the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to lower mortgage banking revenues which reflected a seasonal slowdown in loan production and a lower gain on sale margin. The improvement over both periods of 2019 was primarily attributable to higher mortgage banking revenues at CCHL with higher wealth management fees and bank card fees contributing, but to a lesser extent. For the full year 2020, deposit fees declined primarily due to the impact of government stimulus in the second quarter related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline in fees realized in the second quarter reversed in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 reflecting higher utilization of our overdraft product.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $41.3 million compared to $40.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $29.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase over the third quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to higher compensation expense of $0.6 million and other real estate expense of $0.3 million. The increase in compensation reflected higher commission expense of $0.2 million, salary expense of $0.2 million, and cash incentive expense of $0.2 million. Valuation adjustments totaling $0.5 million for two properties drove the increase in other real estate expense. In addition, we recognized $0.4 million in expenses during the fourth quarter of 2020 related to additional funding of our foundation and consulting/legal costs for a strategic initiative.

For the full year 2020, noninterest expense totaled $150.0 million, an increase of $36.4 million over 2019 primarily attributable to the addition of expenses at CCHL, including compensation expense of $32.4 million, occupancy expense of $2.8 million, and other expense of $4.8 million. Core CCBG noninterest expense decreased $3.6 million and reflected lower compensation expense of $2.5 million, ORE expense of $0.4 million, and other expense of $2.2 million, partially offset by higher occupancy expense of $1.5 million. The decrease in compensation expense was primarily attributable to lower commission expense of $2.2 million related to the transfer of our legacy mortgage production division to CCHL and to a lesser extent, higher realized loan cost of $0.4 million related to the aforementioned increase in SBA PPP loan originations. A $1.0 million gain from the sale of a banking office in the first quarter of 2020 drove the reduction in ORE expense. The decline in other expense was primarily attributable to lower service cost expense for our pension plan. Higher expense for FF&E depreciation and maintenance agreements (related to technology investment and upgrades), higher than normal premises maintenance, and pandemic related cleaning/supply costs drove the increase in occupancy. The same aforementioned factors drove the decrease in compensation, occupancy, and other expense from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Overall, CCHL contributed significantly to the improvement in our efficiency ratio for 2020.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Core

CCBG CCHL Core

CCBG CCHL Core

CCBG CCHL Core

CCBG CCHL Core

CCBG CCHL Deposit Fees $ 4,713 - $ 4,316 $ - $ 4,980 $ - $ 17,800 $ - $ 19,472 $ - Bank Card Fees 3,462 - 3,389 - 3,131 - 13,044 - 11,994 - Wealth Management Fees 3,069 - 2,808 - 2,761 - 11,035 - 10,480 - Mortgage Banking Fees 302 17,409 208 22,775 1,542 - 1,889 61,455 5,321 - Other 1,205 363 1,182 287 1,414 - 4,992 950 5,786 - Total Noninterest Income $ 12,751 $ 17,772 $ 11,903 $ 23,062 $ 13,828 $ - $ 48,760 $ 62,405 $ 53,053 $ - Salaries $ 12,384 $ 10,398 $ 11,603 $ 10,753 $ 13,374 $ - $ 49,072 $ 31,774 $ 50,688 $ - Other Associate Benefits 3,470 200 3,616 192 3,989 - 14,789 645 15,664 - Total Compensation 16,124 10,598 15,219 10,945 17,363 - 63,861 32,419 66,352 - Occupancy, Net 5,056 920 5,061 845 4,680 - 19,895 2,764 18,436 - Other 6,899 1,751 6,930 1,342 7,099 - 26,225 4,798 28,821 - Total Noninterest Expense $ 28,079 $ 13,269 $ 27,210 $ 13,132 $ 29,142 $ - $ 109,981 $ 39,981 $ 113,609 $ -

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $2.8 million (effective rate of 22%) for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $3.2 million (effective rate of 17%) for the third quarter of 2020 and $2.5 million (effective rate of 23%) for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, we realized income tax expense of $10.2 million (effective rate of 19%) compared to $10.0 million (effective rate of 24%) for the same period of 2019. Tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was unfavorably impacted by a $0.3 million discrete tax expense. The decrease in our effective tax rate in 2020 reflected the impact of converting CCHL to a partnership for tax purposes in the second quarter of 2020. Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 18%-19% in 2021.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets were $3.337 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $113.6 million, or 3.5%, over the third quarter of 2020, and an increase of $642.7 million, or 23.9% over the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase over both prior periods was primarily driven by higher deposit balances, which funded growth in both overnight funds sold and SBA PPP loans. Deposit balances increased as a result of strong core deposit growth, in addition to funding retained at the bank from SBA PPP loans, and various other stimulus programs.

We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $705.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to an average net overnight funds sold position of $567.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $228.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase compared to both prior periods was driven by strong core deposit growth, in addition to pandemic related stimulus programs (see below – Funding).

Average loans HFI decreased $11.7 million, or 0.6%, from the third quarter of 2020 and increased $159.4 million, or 8.7%, over the fourth quarter of 2019. In 2020, we originated SBA PPP loans totaling $190 million (reflected in the commercial loan category) which averaged $185 million in the fourth quarter and totaled $178 million at period-end. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the decline in average loans was primarily due to lower commercial and commercial mortgage balances with the decline in commercial loans due to the reduction in SBA PPP loans and lower utilization of commercial lines of credit reflective of the economic slowdown. Period-end HFI loans increased $8.3 million, or 0.4%, over the third quarter of 2020 and increased $170.5 million, or 9.3%, over the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase over the third quarter of 2020 reflected higher home equity, construction, and residential loan balances.

To date, approximately $12 million in SBA PPP loans have been forgiven and paid-off. Forgiveness applications are expected to accelerate over the next three to six months driven by the recent COVID Relief Bill which allows a streamlined forgiveness application process for loans of $150,000 and less. At December 31, 2020, SBA PPP loans of $150,000 or less totaled $69 million. SBA PPP loan fees totaled approximately $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, and $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2020 we had $3.2 million (net) in deferred SBA PPP loan fees.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses totaled $23.8 million compared to $23.1 million at September 30, 2020 and $13.9 million at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, the allowance represented 1.19% of HFI loans and provided coverage of 406% of nonperforming loans compared to 1.16% and 420%, respectively, at September 30, 2020 and 0.75% and 311%, respectively, at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, excluding SBA PPP loans (100% government guaranteed), the allowance represented 1.30% of loans held for investment.

The adoption of ASC 326 (“CECL”) on January 1, 2020 had an impact of $4.0 million ($3.3 million increase in the allowance for credit losses and $0.7 million increase in the allowance for unfunded loan commitments (other liability account)). The $6.6 million build (provision of $9.0 million less net charge-offs of $2.4 million) in the allowance for credit losses in 2020 was attributable to stressed economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effect on rates of default.

Credit Quality/COVID-19 Exposure

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $6.7 million at December 31, 2020, comparable to September 30, 2020, and a $1.3 million increase over December 31, 2019. Nonaccrual loans totaled $5.9 million at December 31, 2020, a $0.4 million increase over September 30, 2020 and a $1.4 million increase over December 31, 2019. The balance of OREO totaled $0.8 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $0.4 million from September 30, 2020 and a $0.1 million decrease from December 31, 2019.

We continue to analyze our loan portfolio for segments that have been affected by the stressed economic and business conditions caused by the pandemic. Certain at-risk segments total 8% of our loan balances at December 31, 2020, including hotel (3%), restaurant (1%), retail and shopping centers (3%), and other (1%). The other segment includes churches, non-profits, education, and recreational. To assist our clients, in mid-March of 2020, we began allowing short term 60 to 90 day loan extensions for affected borrowers. We have extended loans totaling $333 million of which 75% were for commercial borrowers and 25% were for consumer borrowers. Approximately $324 million, or 97% of the loan balances associated with these borrowers have resumed making regularly scheduled payments. Of the $9 million that remains on extension, no loans were classified at December 31, 2020. Of the $324 million that have resumed payments, loan balances totaling $3.5 million were over 30 days delinquent and an additional $0.4 million was on nonaccrual status at December 31, 2020.

Funding (Deposits/Debt)

Average total deposits were $3.066 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $94.9 million, or 3.2%, over the third quarter of 2020 and $541.2 million, or 21.4%, over the fourth quarter of 2019. The estimated deposit inflows related to the first round of pandemic related stimulus programs that occurred primarily during the second quarter were $179 million (SBA PPP) and $64 million (Economic Impact Payment stimulus checks). Average seasonal public funds increased $30 million over the third quarter of 2020 and $81 million over the fourth quarter of 2019. For each quarter during 2020, we’ve also realized strong core deposit growth. Given these large increases as well as the incoming second round of stimulus checks, the potential exists for our deposit levels to be volatile in 2021 due to the uncertain timing of the outflows of the stimulus related balances and the economic recovery. It is anticipated that current liquidity levels will remain robust due to our strong overnight funds sold position.

Average short-term borrowings increased $20.7 million over the third quarter of 2020 and $87.8 million over the fourth quarter of 2019, which reflected warehouse line borrowings used to support CCHL’s loans held for sale.

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $320.8 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $339.4 million at September 30, 2020 and $327.0 million at December 31, 2019. For the full year of 2020, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income of $31.6 million, a $1.8 million increase in the unrealized gain on investment securities, net adjustments totaling $1.4 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, stock compensation accretion of $0.9 million, and a $0.4 million increase in fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by an $18.2 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss for our pension plan, common stock dividends of $9.6 million ($0.57 per share), a $3.1 million (net of tax) adjustment to retained earnings for the adoption of CECL, reclassification of $9.4 million to temporary equity to increase the redemption value of the non-controlling interest in CCHL, and share repurchases of $2.0 million (99,952 shares).

At December 31, 2020, our total risk-based capital ratio was 17.30% compared to 17.88% at September 30, 2020 and 17.90% at December 31, 2019. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13.71%, 14.20%, and 14.47%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 9.33%, 9.64%, and 11.25%, respectively, on these dates. All of our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 6.25% at December 31, 2020 compared to 7.16% and 8.06% at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Our tangible capital ratio was unfavorably impacted at December 31, 2020 by the aforementioned annual adjustment to the other comprehensive loss for our pension plan which was negatively impacted due to the lower discount rate used to calculate the present value of the pension obligation. The lower discount rate reflected the significant decline in long-term interest rates in 2020.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.8 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations and financial condition, including the impact of our participation in government programs related to COVID-19; the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes; fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; natural disasters, widespread health emergencies, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Shareowners' Equity (GAAP) $ 320,837 $ 339,425 $ 335,057 $ 328,507 $ 327,016 Less: Goodwill (GAAP) 89,095 89,095 89,095 89,275 84,811 Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A 231,742 250,330 245,962 239,232 242,205 Total Assets (GAAP) 3,798,071 3,587,041 3,499,524 3,086,523 3,088,953 Less: Goodwill (GAAP) 89,095 89,095 89,095 89,275 84,811 Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 3,708,976 $ 3,497,946 $ 3,410,429 $ 2,997,248 $ 3,004,142 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B 6.25 % 7.16 % 7.21 % 7.98 % 8.06 % Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C 16,844,997 16,800,563 16,821,743 16,845,462 16,855,161 Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 13.76 $ 14.90 $ 14.62 $ 14.20 $ 14.37





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS Unaudited Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 EARNINGS Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 7,746 $ 10,397 $ 8,565 $ 31,576 $ 30,807 Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.46 $ 0.62 $ 0.51 $ 1.88 $ 1.83 PERFORMANCE Return on Average Assets 0.84 % 1.17 % 1.14 % 0.93 % 1.03 % Return on Average Equity 8.97 12.16 10.39 9.36 9.72 Net Interest Margin 3.00 3.12 3.89 3.30 3.85 Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue 55.00 58.19 34.50 52.32 33.92 Efficiency Ratio 74.36 % 67.01 % 72.48 % 70.43 % 72.40 % CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier 1 Capital 16.19 % 16.77 % 17.16 % 16.19 % 17.16 % Total Capital 17.30 17.88 17.90 17.30 17.90 Leverage 9.33 9.64 11.25 9.33 11.25 Common Equity Tier 1 13.71 14.20 14.47 13.71 14.47 Tangible Common Equity (1) 6.25 7.16 8.06 6.25 8.06 Equity to Assets 8.45 % 9.46 % 10.59 % 8.45 % 10.59 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans 405.66 % 420.30 % 310.99 % 405.66 % 310.99 % Allowance as a % of Loans HFI 1.19 1.16 0.75 1.19 0.75 Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI 0.09 0.11 0.05 0.12 0.13 Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO 0.33 0.34 0.29 0.33 0.29 Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.18 % STOCK PERFORMANCE High $ 26.35 $ 21.71 $ 30.95 $ 30.62 $ 30.95 Low 18.14 17.55 25.75 15.61 21.04 Close $ 24.58 $ 18.79 $ 30.50 $ 24.58 $ 30.50 Average Daily Trading Volume 22,271 28,517 41,247 35,125 27,496 (1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION Unaudited 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 67,919 $ 76,509 $ 75,155 $ 72,676 $ 60,087 Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 860,630 626,104 513,273 196,936 318,336 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 928,549 702,613 588,428 269,612 378,423 Investment Securities Available for Sale 324,870 328,253 341,180 382,514 403,601 Investment Securities Held to Maturity 169,939 202,593 232,178 251,792 239,539 Total Investment Securities 494,809 530,846 573,358 634,306 643,140 Loans Held for Sale ("HFS") 114,039 116,561 76,610 82,598 9,509 Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"): Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural 393,930 402,997 421,270 249,020 255,365 Real Estate - Construction 135,831 125,804 117,794 122,595 115,018 Real Estate - Commercial 648,393 656,064 662,434 656,084 625,556 Real Estate - Residential 342,664 335,713 353,831 354,150 353,642 Real Estate - Home Equity 205,479 197,363 194,479 196,443 197,360 Consumer 269,520 268,393 266,417 275,982 279,565 Other Loans 9,879 10,488 4,883 6,580 7,808 Overdrafts 730 1,339 1,069 1,533 1,615 Total Loans Held for Investment 2,006,426 1,998,161 2,022,177 1,862,387 1,835,929 Allowance for Credit Losses (23,816 ) (23,137 ) (22,457 ) (21,083 ) (13,905 ) Loans Held for Investment, Net 1,982,610 1,975,024 1,999,720 1,841,304 1,822,024 Premises and Equipment, Net 86,791 87,192 87,972 87,684 84,543 Goodwill 89,095 89,095 89,095 89,275 84,811 Other Real Estate Owned 808 1,227 1,059 1,463 953 Other Assets 101,370 84,483 83,282 80,281 65,550 Total Other Assets 278,064 261,997 261,408 258,703 235,857 Total Assets $ 3,798,071 $ 3,587,041 $ 3,499,524 $ 3,086,523 $ 3,088,953 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,328,809 $ 1,378,314 $ 1,377,033 $ 1,066,607 $ 1,044,699 NOW Accounts 1,046,408 827,506 808,244 779,467 902,499 Money Market Accounts 266,649 247,823 240,754 210,124 217,839 Regular Savings Accounts 474,100 451,944 423,924 384,480 374,396 Certificates of Deposit 101,594 103,859 105,041 104,907 106,021 Total Deposits 3,217,560 3,009,446 2,954,996 2,545,585 2,645,454 Short-Term Borrowings 79,654 90,936 63,958 76,516 6,404 Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 Other Long-Term Borrowings 3,057 5,268 5,583 5,896 6,514 Other Liabilities 102,076 71,880 75,702 70,044 50,678 Total Liabilities 3,455,234 3,230,417 3,153,126 2,750,928 2,761,937 Temporary Equity 22,000 17,199 11,341 7,088 - SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY Common Stock 168 168 168 168 168 Additional Paid-In Capital 32,283 31,425 31,575 32,100 32,092 Retained Earnings 332,528 333,545 328,570 321,772 322,937 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax (44,142 ) (25,713 ) (25,256 ) (25,533 ) (28,181 ) Total Shareowners' Equity 320,837 339,425 335,057 328,507 327,016 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,798,071 $ 3,587,041 $ 3,499,524 $ 3,086,523 $ 3,088,953 OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA Earning Assets $ 3,475,904 $ 3,271,672 $ 3,185,418 $ 2,776,228 $ 2,806,913 Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,024,349 1,780,223 1,700,391 1,614,277 1,666,560 Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 19.05 $ 20.20 $ 19.92 $ 19.50 $ 19.40 Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1) 13.76 14.90 14.62 14.20 14.37 Actual Basic Shares Outstanding 16,791 16,761 16,780 16,812 16,772 Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding 16,845 16,801 16,822 16,845 16,855 (1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Unaudited Twelve Months Ended 2020 2019 December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Interest and Fees on Loans $ 23,878 $ 23,594 $ 23,687 $ 23,593 $ 23,842 $ 94,752 $ 94,215 Investment Securities 2,096 2,426 2,737 3,015 3,221 10,274 13,434 Funds Sold 180 146 88 757 945 1,171 5,187 Total Interest Income 26,154 26,166 26,512 27,365 28,008 106,197 112,836 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 201 190 218 939 1,157 1,548 6,840 Short-Term Borrowings 639 498 421 132 16 1,690 109 Subordinated Notes Payable 311 316 374 471 525 1,472 2,287 Other Long-Term Borrowings 30 40 41 50 56 161 257 Total Interest Expense 1,181 1,044 1,054 1,592 1,754 4,871 9,493 Net Interest Income 24,973 25,122 25,458 25,773 26,254 101,326 103,343 Provision for Credit Losses 1,342 1,308 2,005 4,990 (162 ) 9,645 2,027 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 23,631 23,814 23,453 20,783 26,416 91,681 101,316 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit Fees 4,713 4,316 3,756 5,015 4,980 17,800 19,472 Bank Card Fees 3,462 3,389 3,142 3,051 3,131 13,044 11,994 Wealth Management Fees 3,069 2,808 2,554 2,604 2,761 11,035 10,480 Mortgage Banking Fees 17,711 22,983 19,397 3,253 1,542 63,344 5,321 Other 1,568 1,469 1,350 1,555 1,414 5,942 5,786 Total Noninterest Income 30,523 34,965 30,199 15,478 13,828 111,165 53,053 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation 26,722 26,164 23,658 19,736 17,363 96,280 66,352 Occupancy, Net 5,976 5,906 5,798 4,979 4,680 22,659 18,436 Other Real Estate, Net 567 219 116 (798 ) 102 104 546 Other 8,083 8,053 7,731 7,052 6,997 30,919 28,275 Total Noninterest Expense 41,348 40,342 37,303 30,969 29,142 149,962 113,609 OPERATING PROFIT 12,806 18,437 16,349 5,292 11,102 52,884 40,760 Income Tax Expense 2,833 3,165 2,950 1,282 2,537 10,230 9,953 Net Income 9,973 15,272 13,399 4,010 8,565 42,654 30,807 Pre-Tax Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (2,227 ) (4,875 ) (4,253 ) 277 - (11,078 ) - NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREOWNERS $ 7,746 $ 10,397 $ 9,146 $ 4,287 $ 8,565 $ 31,576 $ 30,807 PER COMMON SHARE Basic Net Income $ 0.46 $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 0.25 $ 0.51 $ 1.88 $ 1.84 Diluted Net Income 0.46 0.62 0.55 0.25 0.51 1.88 1.83 Cash Dividend $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.57 $ 0.48 AVERAGE SHARES Basic 16,763 16,771 16,797 16,808 16,750 16,785 16,770 Diluted 16,817 16,810 16,839 16,842 16,834 16,822 16,827





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND RISK ELEMENT ASSETS Unaudited Twelve Months Ended 2020 2019 December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter 2020 2019 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance at Beginning of Period $ 23,137 $ 22,457 $ 21,083 $ 13,905 $ 14,319 $ 13,905 $ 14,210 Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (CECL) - - - 3,269 - 3,269 - Provision for Credit Losses - HFI 1,165 1,265 1,615 4,990 (162 ) 9,035 2,027 Net Charge-Offs 486 585 241 1,081 252 2,393 2,332 Balance at End of Period(2) $ 23,816 $ 23,137 $ 22,457 $ 21,083 $ 13,905 $ 23,816 $ 13,905 As a % of Loans HFI 1.19 % 1.16 % 1.11 % 1.13 % 0.75 % 1.19 % 0.75 % As a % of Nonperforming Loans 405.66 % 420.30 % 322.37 % 432.61 % 310.99 % 405.66 % 310.99 % CHARGE-OFFS Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 104 $ 137 $ 186 $ 362 $ 149 $ 789 $ 768 Real Estate - Construction - - - - 58 - 281 Real Estate - Commercial - 17 - 11 33 28 214 Real Estate - Residential 38 1 1 110 27 150 400 Real Estate - Home Equity 10 58 52 31 - 151 430 Consumer 668 619 634 864 819 2,785 2,878 Overdrafts(3) 564 450 541 702 - 2,257 - Total Charge-Offs $ 1,384 $ 1,282 $ 1,414 $ 2,080 $ 1,086 $ 6,160 $ 4,971 RECOVERIES Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 64 $ 74 $ 74 $ 40 $ 127 $ 252 $ 345 Real Estate - Construction 50 - - - - 50 - Real Estate - Commercial 27 30 70 191 266 318 578 Real Estate - Residential 153 35 51 40 116 279 429 Real Estate - Home Equity 40 41 64 33 25 178 175 Consumer 306 280 365 268 300 1,219 1,112 Overdrafts(3) 258 237 549 427 - 1,471 - Total Recoveries $ 898 $ 697 $ 1,173 $ 999 $ 834 $ 3,767 $ 2,639 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 486 $ 585 $ 241 $ 1,081 $ 252 $ 2,393 $ 2,332 Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(1) 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.05 % 0.23 % 0.05 % 0.12 % 0.13 % RISK ELEMENT ASSETS Nonaccruing Loans $ 5,871 $ 5,505 $ 6,966 $ 4,874 $ 4,472 Other Real Estate Owned 808 1,227 1,059 1,463 953 Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs") $ 6,679 $ 6,732 $ 8,025 $ 6,337 $ 5,425 Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 4,594 $ 3,191 $ 2,948 $ 5,077 $ 4,871 Past Due Loans 90 Days or More - - - - - Classified Loans 17,631 16,772 17,091 16,548 20,847 Performing Troubled Debt Restructuring's $ 13,887 $ 14,693 $ 15,133 $ 15,934 $ 16,888 Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI 0.29 % 0.28 % 0.34 % 0.26 % 0.24 % NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.40 % 0.34 % 0.29 % NPAs as a % of Total Assets 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.18 % (1) Annualized (2) Does not include $1.6 million for unfunded commitments recorded in other liabilities at 12/31/2020. (3) Prior to the first quarter 2020, overdraft losses were reflected in noninterest income (deposit fees).





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES(1) Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2020 First Quarter 2020 Fourth Quarter 2019 Dec 2020 YTD Dec 2019 YTD (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Loans HFI and HFS $ 2,114,522 $ 23,981 4.52 % $ 2,097,700 $ 23,698 4.50 % $ 2,057,925 $ 23,785 4.65 % $ 1,882,703 23,692 5.06 % $ 1,846,190 $ 23,958 5.15 % $ 2,038,701 $ 95,156 4.67 % $ 1,822,087 $ 94,662 5.20 % Investment Securities Taxable Investment Securities 513,277 2,072 1.61 553,395 2,401 1.73 601,509 2,708 1.80 629,512 2,995 1.91 610,046 3,186 2.08 574,199 10,176 1.77 612,541 13,123 2.14 Tax-Exempt Investment Securities 4,485 30 2.71 4,860 32 2.66 5,865 37 2.51 5,293 25 1.86 10,327 43 1.67 5,123 124 2.42 24,471 390 1.60 Total Investment Securities 517,762 2,102 1.62 558,255 2,433 1.74 607,374 2,745 1.81 634,805 3,020 1.91 620,373 3,229 2.08 579,322 10,300 1.78 637,012 13,513 2.12 Funds Sold 705,125 180 0.10 567,883 146 0.10 351,473 88 0.10 234,372 757 1.30 228,137 945 1.64 465,652 1,171 0.25 237,999 5,187 2.18 Total Earning Assets 3,337,409 $ 26,263 3.14 % 3,223,838 $ 26,277 3.25 % 3,016,772 $ 26,618 3.55 % 2,751,880 $ 27,469 4.01 % 2,694,700 $ 28,132 4.14 % 3,083,675 $ 106,627 3.46 % 2,697,098 $ 113,362 4.20 % Cash and Due From Banks 73,968 69,893 72,647 56,958 53,174 68,386 52,453 Allowance for Loan Losses (23,725 ) (22,948 ) (21,642 ) (14,389 ) (14,759 ) (20,690 ) (14,622 ) Other Assets 264,784 268,549 261,449 244,339 249,089 259,700 252,127 Total Assets $ 3,652,436 $ 3,539,332 $ 3,329,226 $ 3,038,788 $ 2,982,204 $ 3,391,071 $ 2,987,056 LIABILITIES: Interest Bearing Deposits NOW Accounts $ 879,564 $ 66 0.03 % $ 826,776 $ 61 0.03 % $ 789,378 $ 78 0.04 % $ 808,811 $ 725 0.36 % $ 755,625 $ 889 0.47 % $ 826,280 $ 930 0.11 % $ 805,134 $ 5,502 0.68 % Money Market Accounts 261,543 34 0.05 247,185 32 0.05 222,377 40 0.07 212,211 117 0.22 227,479 170 0.30 235,931 223 0.09 235,845 946 0.40 Savings Accounts 466,116 57 0.05 438,762 54 0.05 409,366 50 0.05 379,237 46 0.05 372,518 46 0.05 423,529 207 0.05 370,430 182 0.05 Time Deposits 102,809 44 0.17 104,522 43 0.16 104,718 50 0.19 105,542 51 0.19 108,407 52 0.19 104,393 188 0.18 113,499 210 0.19 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,710,032 201 0.05 % 1,617,245 190 0.05 % 1,525,839 218 0.06 % 1,505,801 939 0.25 % 1,464,029 1,157 0.31 % 1,590,133 1,548 0.10 % 1,524,908 6,840 0.45 % Short-Term Borrowings 95,280 639 2.67 % 74,557 498 2.66 % 73,377 421 2.31 % 32,915 132 1.61 % 7,448 16 0.87 % 69,119 1,690 2.44 % 9,275 109 1.19 % Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 311 2.30 52,887 316 2.34 52,887 374 2.80 52,887 471 3.52 52,887 525 3.88 52,887 1,472 2.74 52,887 2,287 4.26 Other Long-Term Borrowings 3,700 30 3.18 5,453 40 2.91 5,766 41 2.84 6,312 50 3.21 6,723 56 3.33 5,304 161 3.03 7,393 257 3.48 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,861,899 $ 1,181 0.25 % 1,750,142 $ 1,044 0.24 % 1,657,869 $ 1,054 0.26 % 1,597,915 $ 1,592 0.40 % 1,531,087 $ 1,754 0.45 % 1,717,443 $ 4,871 0.28 % 1,594,463 $ 9,493 0.60 % Noninterest Bearing Deposits 1,356,104 1,354,032 1,257,614 1,046,889 1,060,922 1,254,214 1,012,581 Other Liabilities 74,605 83,192 72,073 59,587 63,291 72,400 62,940 Total Liabilities 3,292,608 3,187,366 2,987,556 2,704,391 2,655,300 3,044,057 2,669,984 Temporary Equity 16,154 11,893 8,155 2,506.00 - 9,701 - SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 343,674 340,073 333,515 331,891 326,904 337,313 317,072 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,652,436 $ 3,539,332 $ 3,329,226 $ 3,038,788 $ 2,982,204 $ 3,391,071 $ 2,987,056 Interest Rate Spread $ 25,082 2.88 % $ 25,233 3.01 % $ 25,564 3.30 % $ 25,877 3.61 % $ 26,378 3.69 % $ 101,756 3.18 % $ 103,869 3.61 % Interest Income and Rate Earned(1) 26,263 3.14 26,277 3.25 26,618 3.55 27,469 4.01 28,132 4.14 106,627 3.46 113,362 4.20 Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2) 1,181 0.14 1,044 0.13 1,054 0.14 1,592 0.23 1,754 0.26 4,871 0.16 9,493 0.35 Net Interest Margin $ 25,082 3.00 % $ 25,233 3.12 % $ 25,564 3.41 % $ 25,877 3.78 % $ 26,378 3.89 % $ 101,756 3.30 % $ 103,869 3.85 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.

For Information Contact:

J. Kimbrough Davis

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

850.402.7820