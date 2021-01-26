Playboy Enterprises, Inc. and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp Participate in SPACInsider-ICR Webinar on January 29th at 12pm ET

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy Enterprises, Inc. (the “Company” or “Playboy”), and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: MCAC) (“Mountain Crest”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition corporation, today announced that the two companies will participate in a webinar hosted by SPACInsider and ICR on January 29, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Participants in the webinar will include:

Ben Kohn, CEO, Playboy

Rachel Webber, Chief Brand & Strategy Officer, Playboy

Dr. Suying Liu, Chairman and CEO, Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp

Playboy’s return to the public markets presents a transformed, streamlined and high-growth business. The Company has over $400 million in cash flows contracted through 2029, sexual wellness products available for sale online and in over 10,000 major retail stores in the US, and a growing variety of clothing and branded lifestyle and digital gaming products.

As previously announced, upon closing of the business combination, Mountain Crest will be renamed “PLBY Group, Inc.” and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under a new ticker symbol, “PLBY.” As part of the deal, Playboy will retain its highly experienced management team, led by CEO Ben Kohn, to lead the Company’s strategic transformation.

About Playboy

Playboy is one of the largest and most recognizable global lifestyle platforms in the world, with a strong consumer business focused on four categories comprising The Pleasure Lifestyle: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. Under its mission of Pleasure for All, the 67-year-old Playboy brand drives more than $3 billion in global consumer spend and sells products across 180 countries. Playboy is one of the most iconic brands in history.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Visit https://www.mcacquisition.com/.

About SPACInsider

SPACInsider is a trusted intelligence and analysis provider specializing in the Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) asset class. SPACInsider’s mission is to be the best-in-class source for SPAC information benefiting investors, SPAC teams, bankers and service providers. The company provides comprehensive data covering the SPAC transaction universe, along with detailed analysis and coverage of IPO and acquisition events. SPACInsider is led by Kristi Marvin, a career investment banker with over 15 years of experience in the capital markets, who began working on SPACs in 2005.