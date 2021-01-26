Eloro Resources Intersects 129.6 Grams Silver Equivalent per Tonne over 257.5m in Extensive Silver-Polymetallic Mineralization in Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe, at its Iska Iska Property, Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce additional results from its diamond drilling program at its optioned Iska Iska Silver-Polymetallic Project (“Iska Iska”) in the Potosi Department, southern Bolivia. To date, through its Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza S.R.L. (“Minera Tupiza”), Eloro has completed 20 holes totalling 5,573m metres from both underground (12) and surface drill holes (8). Results from the first five underground holes were reported on November 18, 2020. This release reports results for 10 additional holes. Due to the polymetallic nature of the deposit, silver equivalent (“Ag eq”) values have been included for comparative purposes. Tables 1 and 2 list significant assay results. Figure 1 is a plan map detailing the locations of the drill holes, Figure 2 is a geological cross section of the Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe and Table 3 provides drill hole collar coordinates for all holes completed to date.

On November 24, 2020 Eloro announced the discovery of the Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe (“SBBP”). Drill Hole DHK-14, drilled at -10 degrees to the southwest of Huayra Kasa workings from Drill Bay #3, intersected almost 180m of silicified and mineralized breccia in this pipe, but due to drill limitations only penetrated approximately 50% of its full width. To date, six (6) additional holes have since been completed to test the SBBP, three (3) more from underground and three (3) from surface drilled radially from the centre of the pipe. As of this news release, results have been received for the first three (3) underground holes, including the original discovery hole, which are presented in Table 1. The relative % of total metal equivalency is also given for each element.

Highlights are as follows: