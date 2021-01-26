Jay Coleman Joins Cowen as Head of Equity Capital Markets Execution

“We are excited to add Mr. Coleman to our team as we continue to build out our world-class capital markets capabilities as our business continues to grow and become more complex,” said Mr. Miller. “With over two decades of experience, Jay has lead-managed over $145 billion of corporate financings across the TMT, consumer, health care, energy, financial services and industrials sectors. His insights, relationships and extensive track record of excellence in closing capital markets transactions will add immediate value to our clients.”

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Jay Coleman has joined the Company’s Investment Banking division as a Managing Director, Head of Equity Capital Markets Execution, leading efforts to coordinate and ensure flawless execution of complex transactions across the Company’s capital markets platform. Mr. Coleman will be based in New York and report to Grant Miller, Head of Cowen’s Capital Markets Group.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Coleman added, “This is an exciting time to join Cowen. I have long admired how Cowen has integrated best-in-class research, sales and trading, strategic advice and capital markets into a unique global platform. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to further advance Cowen’s commitment to excellence and dedication to client success.”

Mr. Coleman, an experienced execution banker, brings more than 20 years of practice in capital markets. Prior to joining Cowen, he spent two years at CommonBond, where he most recently served as the firm’s Chief Business Officer. Prior to this, Mr. Coleman spent seven years at Deutsche Bank as Head of Equity Capital Markets Execution & Head of Private Capital and six years as the Head of Equity Capital Markets Execution at Barclays Capital/Lehman Brothers. Mr. Coleman began his career in Equity Capital Markets at Morgan Stanley where he worked for seven years and was a Managing Director. Mr. Coleman holds a B.A. in American Government and Economics from Georgetown University, a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com .

