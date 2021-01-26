 

Jay Coleman Joins Cowen as Head of Equity Capital Markets Execution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Jay Coleman has joined the Company’s Investment Banking division as a Managing Director, Head of Equity Capital Markets Execution, leading efforts to coordinate and ensure flawless execution of complex transactions across the Company’s capital markets platform. Mr. Coleman will be based in New York and report to Grant Miller, Head of Cowen’s Capital Markets Group.

“We are excited to add Mr. Coleman to our team as we continue to build out our world-class capital markets capabilities as our business continues to grow and become more complex,” said Mr. Miller. “With over two decades of experience, Jay has lead-managed over $145 billion of corporate financings across the TMT, consumer, health care, energy, financial services and industrials sectors.  His insights, relationships and extensive track record of excellence in closing capital markets transactions will add immediate value to our clients.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Coleman added, “This is an exciting time to join Cowen.  I have long admired how Cowen has integrated best-in-class research, sales and trading, strategic advice and capital markets into a unique global platform.  I look forward to working with my new colleagues to further advance Cowen’s commitment to excellence and dedication to client success.”

Mr. Coleman, an experienced execution banker, brings more than 20 years of practice in capital markets. Prior to joining Cowen, he spent two years at CommonBond, where he most recently served as the firm’s Chief Business Officer. Prior to this, Mr. Coleman spent seven years at Deutsche Bank as Head of Equity Capital Markets Execution & Head of Private Capital and six years as the Head of Equity Capital Markets Execution at Barclays Capital/Lehman Brothers. Mr. Coleman began his career in Equity Capital Markets at Morgan Stanley where he worked for seven years and was a Managing Director. Mr. Coleman holds a B.A. in American Government and Economics from Georgetown University, a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Cowen Inc.
 Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

2021, COWEN INC., ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC: MEMBER FINRA, NYSE AND SIPC 

Media Contact:
Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier
646-569-5897
dg@gagnierfc.com


Cowen Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jay Coleman Joins Cowen as Head of Equity Capital Markets Execution NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Jay Coleman has joined the Company’s Investment Banking division as a Managing Director, Head of Equity Capital Markets Execution, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Aqua Metals and BASF Establish Global Partnership
AYRO Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering with Two Existing Investors
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Kelly Weigel Joins Cowen’s Management Committee
12.01.21
Cowen Mourns the Passing of Director Jack H. Nusbaum
12.01.21
Cowen to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
05.01.21
Joram Siegel Joins Cowen as Head of Fixed Income Outsourced Trading