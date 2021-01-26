 

Rapid Therapeutic Hires Pharmaceutical Industry Authority to Oversee Labs

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL) an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on employing Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) technology to deliver non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announced today that it has hired Dr. Duane Drinkwine, Ph.D., to oversee all laboratory operations for the Company.

Dr. Drinkwine comes to RTSL with 30+ years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has significant experience in isolate crystallization. For the last 5 years he worked as a consulting engineer for multiple laboratory equipment manufacturers in both “Big Pharma” and the hemp industry. For 10+years he worked for GlaxoSmithKline as a Laboratory Reactor Scientist in the process safety group and scale up chemistry.

RTSL’s CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. states, “Dr. Drinkwine was instrumental in development of our proprietary intellectual property wherein a pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid isolate was perfected. Dr. Drinkwine was the person who built Razor Jacket, LLC’s lab and processes, and the deciding reason we purchased such assets. We believe that his knowledge about isolate production of prescription Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in the pharmaceutical industry world gives us an advantage in several areas, least of all, safety, and ultimately Food and Drug Administration (FDA) interaction.

He is reviewing all our formulations for safety and purity. It is critical that our MDI not cause any adverse events such as a laryngospasm or bronchospasm. In addition to formulations, he will be responsible for oversight related to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations.

It is axiomatic that RTSL needed a scientist of Dr. Drinkwine’s caliber as we make new inroads into the use of cannabinoids by worldwide consumers.”

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL)

RTSL has developed a new method of formulating and manufacturing pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDI) that contain and properly aerosolize proprietary formula of one or more cannabinoid compounds, such as Cannabidiol (CBD), Cannabigerol (CBG), and/or Cannabinol (CBN). The Company’s nhāler product line is manufactured in compliance with GMP. Although CBD is not approved by the FDA, it and other minor cannabinoids such as CBG and CBN offered by RSTL are generally legal to consume in, and sell and export from Texas, to other legal jurisdictions.

