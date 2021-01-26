 

XPO Logistics Expands Transportation Partnership with Corteva

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has secured a new, multi-year contract with Corteva Agriscience, an agriculture innovator with the world’s largest portfolio of seed, crop protection and digital solutions. XPO provides Corteva with truck brokerage and less-than-truckload services, among others.

The contract extends XPO’s existing support of Corteva’s seed distribution network and expands the scope of services for crop protection products. The two companies have partnered since Corteva’s 2019 separation from DowDuPont, an XPO customer for 20 years.

“We thank Corteva for entrusting us with an expanded role in their supply chain,” said Drew Wilkerson, president, transportation – North America, XPO Logistics. “Our team is excited to realize new efficiencies for Corteva as we manage more of their freight movements on our digital transportation platform.”

John Hong, regional leader, North America logistics procurement and trade governance, Corteva, said, “XPO’s knowledge of our industry and their ability to access capacity have served us well since the beginning of our collaboration. We have the support of XPO’s extensive scale and technology as we execute our growth plans.”

XPO’s transportation capabilities in North America have been honored for excellence by prominent customers, such as Owens Corning, General Motors, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Ford Motor Company and Whirlpool Corporation.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,629 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

