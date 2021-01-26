GasLog Partners LP Announces Resignation of Robert B. Allardice III from the Board of Directors

Piraeus, Greece, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: GLOP) today announced that Robert B. Allardice III has resigned from the Partnership’s board of directors (the “Board”) effective as of January 24, 2021 for personal reasons. In connection with Mr. Allardice’s resignation from the Board and from his position as Chairman of the Audit Committee, Mr. Curt Anastasio, Chairman of the Board of GasLog Partners, was appointed interim Chairman of the Audit Committee.



Curt Anastasio said, “On behalf of the Partnership’s board and management, I want to thank Barry for his many contributions to GasLog Partners since his appointment in October 2014 and wish him all the best for the future.”