 

AzurRx BioPharma Adds Two New Clinical Trial Sites in Europe for Phase 2b OPTION 2 Extension Study of MS1819 Immediate-Release Capsules in Cystic Fibrosis Patients

Topline Data from Phase 2b OPTION 2 Trial Expected in First Quarter 2021

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the activation of two additional clinical trial sites in Poland for the extension arm of the Phase 2b OPTION 2 study investigating immediate-release capsules of MS1819 for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Additional sites were added in Europe to minimize any potential patient enrollment delays during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The two sites in Poland, as well as the active clinical trial sites in the U.S., are actively enrolling patients, and the Company anticipates reporting topline data during the first quarter 2021.

OPTION 2 is a Phase 2b, open-label, multi-center, crossover clinical trial designed to investigate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of MS1819 in a head-to-head comparison against the current standard of care, porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) pills. The primary efficacy endpoint is the coefficient of fat absorption (CFA).

The extension arm of the Phase 2b OPTION 2 trial is designed to test immediate release capsules to identify the optimal dose and delivery method of MS1819. The extension arm will enroll patients 18 years or older who have completed the OPTION 2 crossover trial at higher dose levels relative to the previous OPTION 1 trial. The first participants in the expansion arm were recently dosed and will be treated for a two-week period.  

“MS1819 has the potential to redefine the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, a debilitating gastrointestinal condition common to patients with cystic fibrosis that can lead to a chronic nutritional deficiency,” said James Sapirstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of AzurRx. “The goal of the MS1819 program is to provide cystic fibrosis patients with a safe and effective therapy that enables them to control EPI and achieve the nutrition necessary for healthy growth, weight maintenance, and good lung function. The recently initiated extension arm to the Phase 2b OPTION 2 trial provides the opportunity to investigate an immediate-release capsule formulation of MS1819, which we believe could offer important advantages to cystic fibrosis patients in their daily management of EPI. Overall, the OPTION 2 trial of MS1819 is proceeding ahead of schedule, and we look forward to reporting topline data in the first quarter of 2021.”

