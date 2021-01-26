 

Mirasol Resources Mobilizes to Commence Drilling at Self-funded Inca Gold Project, Chile

  • Site preparation underway; drilling planned for mid-February
  • Exciting new and previously unexplored Ag-Au epithermal vein field

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to report that following approval of the Company’s environmental report by the SEA (Servicio de Evaluación Ambiental, the Chilean Environmental Evaluation Agency), mobilization has commenced for the 1,500m Phase I diamond drill program at the Inca Gold Project, located in Chile. Drilling will be focused on the Sandra trend, in the southern part of the project, which is a large intermediate sulfidation epithermal vein field and considered very prospective for hosting significant Ag, Au and other associated base metal mineralization. Site preparation is underway for the planned start to drilling in mid-February 2021.

Mirasol’s Chair and Interim CEO, Patrick Evans, commented: “We are very pleased to have advanced our self-funded Inca Gold Project to drill-ready stage. The surface exploration program completed at Inca Gold last year identified a number of attractive drill targets. The Sandra vein field is our first target for drilling. Sampling at Sandra has returned anomalous gold and silver values over a strike length of more than 1.2 km.”

The 1,500m maiden diamond drilling program is targeting three of the most prospective zones along the principal Sandra trend, testing them to depths of 80 to 200m vertically below the outcropping surface exposures. The three targets (Lomo Ballena, Veta Escuela and Veta Valle) represent the most deeply eroded parts of the outcropping system recognized to date (<2,450m ASL) which host the highest Au and Ag grades encountered to date, and have been prioritized targets as they are considered geologically, structurally and geochemically attractive for this Phase I drill program (See November 25, 2020 news release).

The 16,300 ha Inca Gold Project (the “Project”) lies within Region III of Chile within the Inca Del Oro mining district, and located approximately 100 km north of Copiapó at elevations of 2,000 to 3,000m ASL. The Project is characterized by good access, which allows for year-round exploration. Mirasol is currently earning into the Project under an option agreement with Newmont Corporation.

