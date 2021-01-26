 

Eloxx Announces Publication of Scientific Manuscript on ELX-02 in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacology in Drug Development

Publication titled: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multiple Dose Escalation Study to Evaluate the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of ELX-02 in Healthy Subjects”

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: ELOX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by nonsense mutations limiting production of functional proteins, today announced that a scientific manuscript titled: “A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multiple Dose Escalation Study to Evaluate the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of ELX-02 in Healthy Subjects” was published in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacology in Drug Development.

“We are very pleased that our scientific manuscript on the results of our Phase 1B multiple-ascending dose trial evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of ELX-02 in healthy volunteers has been published in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacology in Drug Development,” said Dr. Matthew Goddeeris, PhD, Vice President of Research, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. “There were no severe or serious adverse events reported in the trial, which is consistent with the favorable tolerability profile demonstrated across our preclinical and clinical datasets. These data support our current Phase 2 clinical trial for ELX-02 in cystic fibrosis patients with nonsense alleles, for whom there are few, if any, treatment options available. We look forward to reporting top line data in the first half of 2021.”

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel RNA-modulating drug candidates (designed to be eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycosides) that are formulated to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Premature stop codons are point mutations that disrupt protein synthesis from messenger RNA. As a consequence, patients with premature stop codon diseases have reduced or eliminated protein production from the mutation bearing allele accounting for some of the most severe phenotypes in these genetic diseases. These premature stop codons have been identified in over 1,800 rare and ultra-rare diseases. Read-through therapeutic development is focused on extending mRNA half-life and increasing protein synthesis by enabling the cytoplasmic ribosome to read through premature stop codons to produce full-length proteins. Eloxx’s lead investigational product candidate, ELX-02, is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. ELX-02 is in the early stages of clinical development focusing on cystic fibrosis. ELX-02 is an investigational drug that has not been approved by any global regulatory body. Eloxx’s preclinical candidate pool consists of a library of novel drug candidates designed to be eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycosides identified based on read-through potential. Eloxx also has preclinical programs focused on kidney diseases including autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, as well as rare ocular genetic disorders. Eloxx is headquartered in Waltham, MA, with operations in Rehovot, Israel and Morristown, NJ. For more information, please visit www.eloxxpharma.com.

