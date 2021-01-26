SRG MINING INC. AND SPROTT PRIVATE RESOURCE LENDING II (COLLECTOR), LP ANNOUNCE USD$7.5M CONVERTIBLE SENIOR FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF SRG’s BID FOR NORTH AMERICAN LITHIUM INC

The Company has been involved in the SISP since it was initially launched in October 2019. Since then, the Company has conducted thorough due diligence including multiple site visits and interviews with current and past management; interviews with previous lenders, owners and suppliers of NAL; a review of daily production reports; and technical studies. Furthermore, the Company conducted a review and remodelled the deposit’s geological model using NAL’s 2019 drilling results as this had not previously been completed by NAL.

Monreal Quebec, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec, January 26, 2021 - SRG Mining Inc. (TSXV: SRG) (“ SRG ” or the “ Company” ) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (“ Tranche 1 ”) of a private placement in the form of a convertible debt financing for USD$7.5M (approximately CAD$9.53M) (the “ Financing ”) with Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Collector), LP (“ Sprott ”). The Financing is the first portion of financial resources the Company will raise should it be successful in its bid to acquire the North American Lithium Inc. (“ NAL ”) assets pursuant to the procedures of the Sale and Investor Solicitation Process relating to NAL (“ SISP ).

With this information in hand, the Company prepared a full diagnosis of the NAL project and drew up an execution plan that involves recommissioning the NAL project as an integrated operation and producing lithium chemicals within a 36-month period. SRG intends to execute its plan while minimizing its environmental footprint, maintaining worker health and safety as a core value, respecting the interests of all stakeholders and ensuring long-term profitability of the project for its shareholders. The detailed plan, along with our bid, was presented to the Raymond Chabot Inc. as monitor pursuant to the SISP and the secured lenders including Contemporary Amperex Technology (“CATL”) and Investissement Québec (“IQ”).

“After several months of due diligence and consideration, we have submitted a bid and an action plan to the Monitor and the secured lenders, including the Government of Québec and IQ, which we believe will maximize stakeholder value in this project,” said Benoit La Salle, Executive Chairman of SRG. “Our offer provides secured lenders with meaningful repayment of their debts and gives IQ meaningful participation in the project via SRG shares should the project be successful. SRG is already in the battery materials space with a shovel-ready graphite project, and the addition of NAL would further strengthen our portfolio. Our team is made up of Québec-based mining specialists who have built their reputation on turning around distressed mining operations worldwide. Our bid, which is made by Quebecers for a Québec project, maximizes the lithium resource by providing for a conversion plant on site from day one of the restart.”