 

SRG MINING INC. AND SPROTT PRIVATE RESOURCE LENDING II (COLLECTOR), LP ANNOUNCE USD$7.5M CONVERTIBLE SENIOR FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF SRG’s BID FOR NORTH AMERICAN LITHIUM INC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

Monreal Quebec, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec, January 26, 2021 - SRG Mining Inc. (TSXV: SRG) (“SRG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (“Tranche 1”) of a private placement in the form of a convertible debt financing for USD$7.5M (approximately CAD$9.53M) (the “Financing”) with Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Collector), LP (“Sprott”). The Financing is the first portion of financial resources the Company will raise should it be successful in its bid to acquire the North American Lithium Inc. (“NAL”) assets pursuant to the procedures of the Sale and Investor Solicitation Process relating to NAL (“SISP).

The Company has been involved in the SISP since it was initially launched in October 2019. Since then, the Company has conducted thorough due diligence including multiple site visits and interviews with current and past management; interviews with previous lenders, owners and suppliers of NAL; a review of daily production reports; and technical studies. Furthermore, the Company conducted a review and remodelled the deposit’s geological model using NAL’s 2019 drilling results as this had not previously been completed by NAL.

With this information in hand, the Company prepared a full diagnosis of the NAL project and drew up an execution plan that involves recommissioning the NAL project as an integrated operation and producing lithium chemicals within a 36-month period. SRG intends to execute its plan while minimizing its environmental footprint, maintaining worker health and safety as a core value, respecting the interests of all stakeholders and ensuring long-term profitability of the project for its shareholders. The detailed plan, along with our bid, was presented to the Raymond Chabot Inc. as monitor pursuant to the SISP and the secured lenders including Contemporary Amperex Technology (“CATL”) and Investissement Québec (“IQ”).  

“After several months of due diligence and consideration, we have submitted a bid and an action plan to the Monitor and the secured lenders, including the Government of Québec and IQ, which we believe will maximize stakeholder value in this project,” said Benoit La Salle, Executive Chairman of SRG. “Our offer provides secured lenders with meaningful repayment of their debts and gives IQ meaningful participation in the project via SRG shares should the project be successful. SRG is already in the battery materials space with a shovel-ready graphite project, and the addition of NAL would further strengthen our portfolio. Our team is made up of Québec-based mining specialists who have built their reputation on turning around distressed mining operations worldwide. Our bid, which is made by Quebecers for a Québec project, maximizes the lithium resource by providing for a conversion plant on site from day one of the restart.”

Seite 1 von 4
SRG Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRG MINING INC. AND SPROTT PRIVATE RESOURCE LENDING II (COLLECTOR), LP ANNOUNCE USD$7.5M CONVERTIBLE SENIOR FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF SRG’s BID FOR NORTH AMERICAN LITHIUM INC Monreal Quebec, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Montreal, Quebec, January 26, 2021 - SRG Mining Inc. (TSXV: SRG) (“SRG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (“Tranche 1”) of a private placement in the form …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Aqua Metals and BASF Establish Global Partnership
AYRO Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering with Two Existing Investors
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 