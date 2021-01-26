Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data with Setmelanotide in Additional MC4R Pathway Deficiency-related Obesities

-- Phase 2 Basket Study responder rates and updated sequencing results suggest 100,000-200,000 potentially setmelanotide-responsive HET POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiencies and SRC1 or SH2B1 deficiency obesity patients in U.S. --

-- New data from pivotal Phase 3 trial in Bardet-Biedl syndrome showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in pediatric BMI-Z scores --

-- Plan to initiate new pivotal MC4R Pathway Study to evaluate setmelanotide for treatment of HET obesity and SRC1 or SH2B1 deficiency obesities and new exploratory Basket Trial in patients with obesity defined by variants in one of 31 MC4R pathway-associated genes --

-- Virtual R&D event today; live webcast begins at 8 a.m. ET --

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced positive proof-of-concept data from multiple cohorts in its Phase 2 Basket Study evaluating setmelanotide in patients with severe obesity due to genetic variants in the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, and provided an update on its genetic sequencing efforts. Rhythm will review these updates at its virtual Research & Development event, beginning today at 8 a.m. ET.

Rhythm provided a comprehensive update on its clinical development efforts with setmelanotide, including new interim data from its ongoing Phase 2 Basket Study and pivotal Phase 3 trial in Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) and Alström syndrome. The Company also discussed plans to initiate a potentially registration-enabling Phase 3 trial evaluating setmelanotide in patients with MC4R pathway deficiencies due to a variant in one of the two alleles in the POMC, PCSK1, or LEPR genes (HET obesity), as well as the SRC1 and SH2B1 genes. Additionally, Rhythm provided an update on its sequencing efforts, now comprised of samples from approximately 37,500 individuals with severe obesity, and detailed an additional planned exploratory study to evaluate setmelanotide for the treatment of obesity due to a deficiency in one of 31 additional genes associated with the MC4R pathway.