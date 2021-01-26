 

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data with Setmelanotide in Additional MC4R Pathway Deficiency-related Obesities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 13:00  |  73   |   |   

-- Clinical data from Phase 2 Basket Study including five cohorts totaling 65 patients demonstrated proof-of-concept in HET POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiencies, SRC1 and SH2B1 deficiency obesities –

-- Phase 2 Basket Study responder rates and updated sequencing results suggest 100,000-200,000 potentially setmelanotide-responsive HET POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiencies and SRC1 or SH2B1 deficiency obesity patients in U.S. --

-- New data from pivotal Phase 3 trial in Bardet-Biedl syndrome showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in pediatric BMI-Z scores --

-- Plan to initiate new pivotal MC4R Pathway Study to evaluate setmelanotide for treatment of HET obesity and SRC1 or SH2B1 deficiency obesities and new exploratory Basket Trial in patients with obesity defined by variants in one of 31 MC4R pathway-associated genes --

-- Virtual R&D event today; live webcast begins at 8 a.m. ET --

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced positive proof-of-concept data from multiple cohorts in its Phase 2 Basket Study evaluating setmelanotide in patients with severe obesity due to genetic variants in the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, and provided an update on its genetic sequencing efforts. Rhythm will review these updates at its virtual Research & Development event, beginning today at 8 a.m. ET.

Rhythm provided a comprehensive update on its clinical development efforts with setmelanotide, including new interim data from its ongoing Phase 2 Basket Study and pivotal Phase 3 trial in Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) and Alström syndrome. The Company also discussed plans to initiate a potentially registration-enabling Phase 3 trial evaluating setmelanotide in patients with MC4R pathway deficiencies due to a variant in one of the two alleles in the POMC, PCSK1, or LEPR genes (HET obesity), as well as the SRC1 and SH2B1 genes. Additionally, Rhythm provided an update on its sequencing efforts, now comprised of samples from approximately 37,500 individuals with severe obesity, and detailed an additional planned exploratory study to evaluate setmelanotide for the treatment of obesity due to a deficiency in one of 31 additional genes associated with the MC4R pathway.

Seite 1 von 8
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data with Setmelanotide in Additional MC4R Pathway Deficiency-related Obesities - Clinical data from Phase 2 Basket Study including five cohorts totaling 65 patients demonstrated proof-of-concept in HET POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiencies, SRC1 and SH2B1 deficiency obesities – - Phase 2 Basket Study responder rates and updated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Aqua Metals and BASF Establish Global Partnership
AYRO Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering with Two Existing Investors
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Provide Update on Phase 2 Basket Study and Genetic Sequencing Efforts
05.01.21
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Sale of Priority Review Voucher for $100M