 

Freeline to Present Data at the 2021 Virtual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) and the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage, fully integrated, next generation, systemic AAV-based gene therapy company with the ambition of transforming the lives of patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that it will present two e-posters at the 2021 Virtual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) taking place 3-5 February 2021. In addition, the Company will present data on its gene therapy programmes for Gaucher and Fabry Disease, in one oral platform presentation and three e-posters at the 17TH Annual WORLDSymposium taking place 8-12 February 2021.

EAHAD Presentation Details

Title:    Follow-up on a Novel Adeno Associated Virus (AAV) Gene Therapy (FLT180a) Achieving Normal FIX Activity Levels in Severe Hemophilia B (HB) Patients (B-AMAZE Study)
Presenter:   Pratima Chowdary, Katharine Dormandy Haemophilia and Thrombosis Centre, Royal Free Hospital, University College London
Presentation #:    ABS-114
Date and Time:   Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 6:00 CET


Title:   Insight into the Persistent Clinical Burden Underlying Problem Joints, Pain, and Bleeding in Adults from Across Europe with Haemophilia A and B: The CHESS II Study
Presenter:    Sharmila Kar, Head of Real-World Evidence, Freeline
Presentation #:    ABS-134
Date:     Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 6:00 CET
     
The e-poster presentations will be available from Tuesday, 2 February 2021, as recordings on the events section of the Freeline website.
Seite 1 von 4
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freeline to Present Data at the 2021 Virtual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) and the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021 LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage, fully integrated, next generation, systemic AAV-based gene therapy company with the ambition of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Aqua Metals and BASF Establish Global Partnership
AYRO Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering with Two Existing Investors
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Freeline to participate at Conferences during January 2021