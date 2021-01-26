LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage, fully integrated, next generation, systemic AAV-based gene therapy company with the ambition of transforming the lives of patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that it will present two e-posters at the 2021 Virtual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) taking place 3-5 February 2021. In addition, the Company will present data on its gene therapy programmes for Gaucher and Fabry Disease, in one oral platform presentation and three e-posters at the 17 TH Annual WORLDSymposium taking place 8-12 February 2021.

Freeline to Present Data at the 2021 Virtual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) and the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021

