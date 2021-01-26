Freeline to Present Data at the 2021 Virtual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) and the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021
LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage, fully integrated, next generation, systemic AAV-based
gene therapy company with the ambition of transforming the lives of patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that it will present two e-posters at the 2021
Virtual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) taking place 3-5 February 2021. In addition, the Company will present data on its gene therapy programmes
for Gaucher and Fabry Disease, in one oral platform presentation and three e-posters at the 17TH Annual WORLDSymposium taking place 8-12 February 2021.
EAHAD Presentation Details
|Title:
|Follow-up on a Novel Adeno Associated Virus (AAV) Gene Therapy (FLT180a) Achieving Normal FIX Activity Levels in Severe Hemophilia B (HB) Patients (B-AMAZE Study)
|Presenter:
|Pratima Chowdary, Katharine Dormandy Haemophilia and Thrombosis Centre, Royal Free Hospital, University College London
|Presentation #:
|ABS-114
|Date and Time:
|Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 6:00 CET
|Title:
|Insight into the Persistent Clinical Burden Underlying Problem Joints, Pain, and Bleeding in Adults from Across Europe with Haemophilia A and B: The CHESS II Study
|Presenter:
|Sharmila Kar, Head of Real-World Evidence, Freeline
|Presentation #:
|ABS-134
|Date:
|Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 6:00 CET
|The e-poster presentations will be available from Tuesday, 2 February 2021, as recordings on the events section of the Freeline website.
|
