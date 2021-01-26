 

Eyenovia to Present at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Presbyopia Innovation Showcase

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics, today announced that Dr. David Wirta will speak at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit Presbyopia Innovation Showcase on January 28th.

Dr. Wirta’s presentation will outline the challenges that presbyopia patients face, and the potential benefits of administering pilocarpine through Eyenovia’s novel Optejet dispenser. The company is currently evaluating its proprietary pilocarpine formulation in the Optejet dispenser (MicroLine1) in two Phase 3 studies, VISION-1 and VISION-2. The VISION program commenced enrollment in December 2020.

Presbyopia is the age-related hardening of the eye’s lens, causing blurred near vision. It affects approximately 113 million Americans. Vision impairment typically begins after age 40 and is often corrected with eyeglasses or “readers,” contact lenses or surgery.

“We have known about the ability of pilocarpine to temporarily constrict the pupil and improve near vision for quite some time, yet the ability to administer a consistent dose, without the mess or side effect profile associated with traditional eyedroppers, has limited its use in this context,” stated Dr. Wirta, Medical Director, Eye Research Foundation, Newport Beach, Calif. “There are many surveys, as well as published studies, that conclude that wearing eyeglasses in this population may diminish quality of life and lead to certain biases, suggesting the need for an alternative solution. I believe Eyenovia’s MicroLine product, delivered by the Optejet dispenser, may be that solution.”

“We are grateful to Dr. Wirta for his continued support and leadership in the VISION studies of MicroLine for presbyopia,” stated Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Eyenovia. “We believe MicroLine has the potential to fundamentally change the way millions of Americans deal with presbyopia, and expect to have the data readout from our VISION 1 study by mid-year, subject to any impacts of COVID-19.”

Dr. Wirta is a consultant to Eyenovia. In addition to his current work on the VISION studies, he served as an investigator on Eyenovia’s Phase 3 MydCombi pharmacologic mydriasis studies. He was also a podium presenter of those studies at the 2019 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting. The company submitted its NDA for MydCombi to the FDA in December 2020.

