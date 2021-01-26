 

Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Publication of Article Highlighting Preclinical Data of Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonists (TICAs) in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 13:20  |  52   |   |   

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that an article highlighting preclinical studies of Bicycle’s novel, fully synthetic Bicycle systemic immune cell agonists and tumor-targeted immune cell agonists (TICAs) was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC). The article, titled “Anticancer immunity induced by a synthetic tumor-targeted CD137 agonist” is available online via this link.

“The data published in JITC describe the application of Bicycle’s unique technology to produce a new class of potential immuno-oncology therapies: tumor-targeted immune cell agonists, or TICAs,” said Nicholas Keen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. “In contrast to immune checkpoint inhibitors, the use of antibodies as agonists of immune costimulatory receptors as cancer therapeutics has largely failed. Here we demonstrate the discovery of small, chemically synthetic Bicycles that bind to key co-stimulatory receptors and that can be coupled in a modular manner to tumor antigen binding Bicycles to produce tumor localized receptor agonism. We look forward to initiating a clinical trial for our lead TICA program, BT7480, this year.”

The article outlines the work Bicycle is undertaking to unlock a new method of cancer immunotherapy via small molecule agonism of TNF superfamily receptors. In the studies, TICAs were evaluated in a suite of in vitro and in vivo assays to characterize the pharmacology and mechanism of action. Results showed that by linking a costimulatory receptor (e.g., CD137) targeting Bicycle to a tumor antigen (e.g., EphA2), targeting Bicycle potent agonists were created, which activated the costimulatory receptor selectively in the presence of tumor cells expressing that antigen. An EphA2/CD137 TICA efficiently co-stimulated human peripheral blood mononuclear cells in vitro in the presence of EphA2-expressing tumor cell lines, as measured by an increased secretion of interferon γ and interleukin-2. Treatment of C57/Bl6 mice (transgenic for the human CD137 extracellular domain, huCD137) bearing EphA2-expressing MC38 tumors resulted in increased infiltration of CD8+ T cells, the elimination of tumors, and generation of immunological memory. Tumor target-dependent CD137 agonism using TICAs afforded elimination of tumors in preclinical models using only intermittent dosing, suggesting the potential for a wide therapeutic index in humans.

Seite 1 von 3


Bicycle Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Publication of Article Highlighting Preclinical Data of Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonists (TICAs) in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that an article highlighting preclinical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Pipeline Progress Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
4
Bicycle Therapeutics - Therapieansatz mit Peptidkonjugaten statt Antikörper