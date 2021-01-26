The Royal Danish Library and Elsevier agree to four-year contract for reading and open access publishing

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics and the Royal Danish Library have agreed on a four-year contract to support continued reading and open access (OA) publishing for Danish researchers. This is the first time the Danish consortium led by the Royal Danish Library has signed an open access transformative agreement with any publisher and this agreement complements Elsevier's transformative agreements across many European countries.

Elsevier will support the Danish researcher community's ambitions by enabling Danish researchers to publish open access across a broad range of Elsevier journals, therefore making their latest research freely available at the point of publication. Elsevier is determined to find the right solutions for our customers and meet customers' diverse OA requirements across different academic institutions worldwide. We do so while critically ensuring published research remains trusted and of a high quality. This agreement will support over 30 Danish institutions, including the eight leading universities, helping them share their latest research globally. The new agreement program will take effect from January 2021 through to the end of 2024.

We continue to test and learn from the OA agreements that are already being put into practice with institutions and governments worldwide. This enables us to work with our partners to continually improve our open access offerings, such as building new workflows and submission processes to provide greater visibility, transparency and a best-in-class publishing experience for authors.

Kira Stine Hansen, Deputy Director, Royal Danish Library and Head of Copenhagen University Library said: "On behalf of Danish universities and research performing organizations we are pleased with this read and publish deal continuing the support of the national strategy of free, open and equal access to scientific results for the benefit of society. Cost neutral Immediate Open Access has been and will continue to be a very important parameter in the coming negotiations with global academic publishers."

Gino Ussi, Executive Vice President, Elsevier said: "It's a real honour to be the first publisher to agree on a transformative contract to support Danish researchers. The Elsevier team is looking forward to supporting Denmark's world-class researchers to access and publish credible, high quality, trusted research. The importance of helping researchers advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society has never been more critical, and we are committed to playing our part in making Danish research output available to all."