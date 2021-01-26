Global SMT Equipment Market to Expand as New Consumer Electronics Emerge across the Industry - TMR

- The growing demand for consumer electronics across several key sectors has also aided market expansion; There is little contention about the need for SMT equipment in the telecommunication industry

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand within the global SMT equipment market is slated to rise alongside advancements in manufacturing and engineering technologies. The use of surface mount technology (SMT) is an inherent part of large manufacturing units who are focused on agile production. The growing inclination of the industrial sector towards lean operations and management has brought SMT equipment under the spotlight of attention. Over the course of the next decade, the use of pick-and-place equipment is slated to increase by leaps and bounds. There is little contention about the importance of component placement systems across leading industries. The evident relevance of these systems for the industrial sector shall give an impetus to the growth of the global SMT equipment market.

It is expected that the global SMT equipment market would reach a value of 9.8 Bn by the end of 2030. The CAGR of the global SMT equipment market is tabulated at 4.5% for the period between 2020 and 2030, and this is a strong cue for gauging the growth dynamic of the market. The growth of the global SMT equipment market is a direct function of advancements in screen printing equipment, cleaning equipment, and soldering technologies. The total worth of the global SMT equipment market is projected to increase as the electronics industry undergoes rapid developments.

Key Findings of Market Report

Advancements in Robotic Technologies

The growing inclination of the masses towards robotic technologies has resulted in the discovery of new exploration ideas. The use of automation and robotic technologies across the industrial sector has boded well for the growth of the global SMT equipment market. Therefore, the global SMT equipment market is slated to attract attention from leading entities and stakeholders. The use of surface mounted equipment is a key consideration for units operating in the domain of electronic manufacturing. The use of circuit boards and capacitors is a resilient dynamic of the industrial manufacturing sector, creating new inlets for growth and advancement.