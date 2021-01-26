 

DTE Energy launches first-of-its-kind program allowing residential and small business gas customers to reduce their carbon footprint

26.01.2021   

From protecting Michigan forests to harnessing renewable natural gas created from landfill emissions and wastewater treatment plant by-products, the program is another step by DTE to secure a cleaner future for our state

Detroit, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of DTE Energy’s 2050 net zero commitment, DTE Gas today announced that it will offer customers a new way to reduce their carbon footprint. The program, called CleanVision Natural Gas Balance is the first in the nation to include both carbon offsets and renewable natural gas. The carbon offset program is focused on protecting Michigan forests that naturally absorb greenhouse gases. Renewable natural gas will be sourced by transforming landfill emissions and wastewater treatment plant by-products into usable gas. Natural Gas Balance offers customers a way to affordably offset 25% to 100% of greenhouse gas emissions from an average home’s natural gas use.

Grand Rapids-based Madcap Coffee has joined the program as the first Natural Gas Balance customer. Madcap’s mission as a specialty roaster is to use the business of coffee to promote positive change, whether that’s making premium coffee more widely accessible or using it to solve big challenges like sustainability. DTE and Madcap Coffee are offering a $10 Madcap Coffee gift card for the first 200 customers who sign up for the Natural Gas Balance program.

“We’re proud to have a local Michigan company with such a strong commitment to sustainability become the first new member of this program,” said Matthew Paul, president and chief operating officer, DTE Gas. “When we announced our 2050 net zero emissions commitment last year, we promised our customers that they could join us on this journey. Natural Gas Balance is the fulfilment of that promise and empowers both residential and small business customers to work with us to make Michigan a cleaner, healthier place to live.”

DTE Gas’ ambitious 2050 net zero plan includes suppliers and customers, as well as its own gas operations. This clean energy commitment, combined with customer participation in sustainability programs like Natural Gas Balance and energy efficiency, could reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by more than 6 million metric tons by 2050 — the equivalent of offsetting natural gas emissions of 1 million homes or taking 1.3 million cars off the road annually.

