 

NaturalShrimp, Inc. Announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at NaturalShrimp Iowa Facility

Shrimp Processing To Begin At Facility

Dallas, Texas, and Webster City, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB:SHMP), an aqua-tech Company which developed and patented the first commercially operational Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) for shrimp, announced today that a formal ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Company’s new Webster City, Iowa, facility. The Webster City facility is now known as NaturalShrimp Iowa.

In attendance at the ceremony was the executive management team from NaturalShrimp, personnel that will be operating the plant, the mayor of Webster City and his wife, and local radio and news media. The Company also has begun the process of converting additional square footage currently used as storage to a shrimp processing plant. Final plans and decisions related to this project continue to be developed.

NaturalShrimp's three Iowa facilities contain the tanks and infrastructure to support the production of shrimp with the incorporation of the Company's patented EC platform technology. One site has 240 tanks, 10,000 gallons each, a second site has 24 tanks, 10,000 gallons each and the third site has 240 tanks, 200 to 500 gallons each.

Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp, commented: “Our team had the privilege of meeting members of the Mayor’s office and local media. We were very excited to discuss our plans for getting the plant up and running and for future expansion.” Mr. Easterling also added: “We have begun the modification process to convert the plant to shrimp as can be seen in the video link: https://youtu.be/bfw0-y0v4E4?t=9. We now have four EC machines ready for installation.”

John Hawkins, the Honorable Mayor of Webster City, said: “We are very excited to have you here and taking over the building. We look forward to growing with NaturalShrimp.”

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control, and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy. The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 21, 2019, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

SOURCE: Natural Shrimp


