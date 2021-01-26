 

Nextech’s InfernoAR Signs Annual License Contract With National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD)

VANCOUVER British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual experience technologies (VXT) and services for 3D ads, eCommerce, education and conferences today announced that in partnership with ARB Meetings and Events it has signed a six figure annual contract to supply its InfernoAR video conferencing and virtual events platform to the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD).

Anne Balart Michaels, President-Owner of ARB Meetings and Events, LLC comments, “I believe that the virtual conferences created through this partnership will revolutionize the way people meet. I have been managing in-person meetings for almost 20 years and the impact COVID-19 has had on our industry and on my business is staggering. However, what it has done has given us a unique opportunity to explore new horizons and push the limits on how to create the elements that make in-person meetings so special in a virtual world. I truly believe that through this partnership, we will lead the way!”

Nextech AR CEO, Evan Gappelberg, comments, “We are excited to continue to be working with Anne and her team at ARB and we look forward to continuing with the support of her current and future clients. We are gratified to have been chosen by such esteemed organizations as the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD), and we look forward to working with them through the 2021 year.”

He continues, “This latest client win is an example of another esteemed institution, choosing Nextech’s virtual events and video platform (VXP) for its enhanced security, amplified video and immersive augmented reality experiences over the competition. We bring to market not just a virtual experience and video conferencing platform, but the most immersive and highly secure platform on the market with the added feature of AR. We feel strongly that we have a competitive edge and see the accelerating adoption of InfernoAR by enterprise global brands in 2021 and beyond. As COVID-19 continues to disrupt large social gatherings, we are currently experiencing a surge in demand for our services across our multiple business segments including AR eCommerce, our 3D ad network, EdTech, our ARitize app, and InfernoAR-video conferencing and virtual events platform. As we look into the future our recent acquisition of Map Dynamics a ten year old in person event platform which has transacted over $200million for live events, we believe that we are perfectly positioned as a market leader for the future, which is going to be a world where hybrid experiences dominate.”

