Ashland demonstrates conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability with new wildlife habitat programs and onsite solar energy carport installation at headquarter location

“Ashland is on a journey to expand renewable and sustainable solutions, help improve customers’ products and processes, reduce our environmental impact, preserve the world’s natural resources and enhance the quality of life in the communities where we operate,” said Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer, Ashland.

Wilmington, Del., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland is a premier specialty materials company comprised of solvers that re-think chemistry to innovate and answer complex challenges for customers with an increasingly conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. Since the company moved its headquarters from Covington, Kentucky to Wilmington, Delaware several local sustainability initiatives have been completed to further the company’s sustainability journey. Over the last three years Ashland has been recognized by the American Chemistry Council, the Society of Chemical Manufacturing Association, the European Sustainable Cosmetics Summit and more for safe and sustainable initiatives.

Consistent with the company’s Responsible Care policy, Ashland actively endorses the concept of conservation of biodiversity by operating worldwide in a manner that minimizes effects on natural habitats and biological resources. The company combines conservation and corporate sustainability goals with environmental remediation efforts.

Wildlife Habitat

Since 2014, several former Ashland remediation sites have achieved certification through the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC), a non-profit, non-lobbying international organization dedicated to increasing the quality and amount of wildlife habitat on corporate, private and public lands. This includes the Ashland Research Center in Wilmington.

Ashland’s employees, known as “solvers,” have worked with Wildlife at Work (WAW), a Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) program and the site has achieved a WHC Silver Conservation Certification. Together, a wildlife habitat has been restored around a closed landfill (2.3 acres), including nesting sites for birds. Solvers assist in annual monitoring to continue to maintain the habitat and promote nesting. In 2020, Ashland expanded the WAW program.

Also, in 2020 Ashland and the Delaware Nature Society designed a natural flora and fauna garden for the Wilmington campus which included the installation of a native plant meadow. The project began last spring and is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year. The plan includes the creation of a trail that allows visitors and employees to walk through and enjoy the native meadow. The meadow will provide a habitat for wildlife, including butterflies, bees and other pollinator species. A long-term management plan has been developed for the area that includes invasive plant control, habitat improvement and more.