Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces Opening of Field Trip Health Center in Atlanta, GA, as it Continues Expansion in the US
The Field Trip Health location in Atlanta is believed to be the first psychedelic-enhanced therapy center in the city
ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP, OTCBB: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today
the opening of their fifth location in the United States in the city of Atlanta, GA, one of many locations that Field Trip is planning to open in 2021. Located in the Glenwood Park neighborhood,
the Atlanta location is the first Field Trip Health center to open this year, following the opening of Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago in 2020.
With the opening of the Atlanta location, Field Trip continues to execute on its strategy to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of psychedelic-enhanced therapies to promote mental and emotional health and well-being across the country. Psychedelic-enhanced therapies have the potential to transform lives by treating such mental health challenges as depression, anxiety and PTSD, leading to improved well-being, optimism and increased neural plasticity according to multiple evidence-based studies from world-class institutions across the globe.
Field Trip’s step-by-step, integrated treatment programs are medically supervised and utilize ketamine (a legal, dissociative psychedelic molecule) in conjunction with psychotherapy, mindfulness, and self-care in a comfortable, spa-like environment to support those struggling with depression and other mental health challenges. Each Field Trip Health center is thoughtfully and intentionally designed to promote healing and provide people with a calming space before, during, and after treatment, and Atlanta is no different.
A great deal of consideration and thought goes into making each Field Trip Health center suited for the community it serves. The design of the Atlanta location was heavily influenced by the neighborhood and its building’s historic architecture. The decor is welcoming yet preserves the gothic-style heritage from the building, and there are nods to the local community throughout the space to give it an authentic Atlanta feeling.
Ronan Levy, Field Trip’s Executive Chairman added: “Psychedelic medicine is in the midst of a renaissance, experiencing renewed interest from the medical and scientific community around the world; in large part because of the capacity of psychedelic therapies to help people experience a sense of renewal and rebirth. With the Atlanta location that sense of a renewal and rebirth goes a step further. By being part of the redevelopment of the Atlanta Stockade, a former prison complex with a long and intricate history, our Atlanta location takes this narrative of renewal, rebirth and renaissance a step further. We are delighted to take a once penal building it and turn into a center for healing, expansion and growth.”
