Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces Opening of Field Trip Health Center in Atlanta, GA, as it Continues Expansion in the US

The Field Trip Health location in Atlanta is believed to be the first psychedelic-enhanced therapy center in the city

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP, OTCBB: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today the opening of their fifth location in the United States in the city of Atlanta, GA, one of many locations that Field Trip is planning to open in 2021. Located in the Glenwood Park neighborhood, the Atlanta location is the first Field Trip Health center to open this year, following the opening of Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago in 2020.



With the opening of the Atlanta location, Field Trip continues to execute on its strategy to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of psychedelic-enhanced therapies to promote mental and emotional health and well-being across the country. Psychedelic-enhanced therapies have the potential to transform lives by treating such mental health challenges as depression, anxiety and PTSD, leading to improved well-being, optimism and increased neural plasticity according to multiple evidence-based studies from world-class institutions across the globe.