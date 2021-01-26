 

NURVV Run announces Dame Kelly Holmes as global ambassador

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 13:47  |  46   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NURVV Run, pioneers of wearable technology and biomechanics that help runners of all levels run faster, further and reduce injury risk, has unveiled its first official athlete association, with British running legend, Dame Kelly Holmes, the first British woman to win two Olympic gold medals at the same Games in over 80 years.

 

NURVV Run announces Dame Kelly Holmes as global ambassador

 

In partnership, Dame Kelly Holmes will work alongside NURVV Run as a global ambassador in a multi-faceted role. As well as promotional initiatives and events, Dame Kelly will be integrating the NURVV Run product into her personal training programme - providing direct feedback to NURVV to further enhance the product and its capabilities.

Dame Kelly Holmes is one of the finest athletes Britain has ever produced and her personal story is one of triumph over adversity, as her progression in running was continually hampered by physical and mental setbacks. On several occasions, Dame Kelly had to draw on considerable reserves of resolve and determination to carry on, overcome the setbacks and realise her dream.

The collaboration, which follows hot on the heels of NURVV Run's partnership with England Athletics, embraces common ground - the themes of overcoming injury, a mindset of continuous improvement and the power of running on mental health - to inspire runners of all abilities to run healthier and to unlock their running potential.

Unlike other wearable technology, NURVV Run uses smart insoles with integrated pressure sensors to measure the most important aspects of running technique right from the source of action - the feet. Using biomechanical principles to analyse a runner's data, NURVV Run provides unrivalled insights into each individual's technique - including footstrike and pronation to help run faster, further and reduce injury risk.

Dame Kelly will be integrating NURVV Run into her run training as she continues to push her physical boundaries - supporting her to continue to run to her full potential, even though in retirement from competitive sport.

Ulrica Roberts, founder of NURVV Run, says:

"In terms of running credibility, there's not many to touch Dame Kelly, and we're delighted to welcome her on board and join us in our mission to spread the word about the many benefits that NURVV Run provides runners in terms of running faster and further whilst reducing injury risk.

"Dame Kelly triumphed over her own struggles with injury throughout her career. It's this experience alongside her enduring passion for the sport that makes her the perfect match for what we are trying to achieve at NURVV Run.

"This partnership together with the one we recently agreed with England Athletics, underlines the level of ambition we have for NURVV Run, and how important we believe our technology will be in improve running performance for runners."

Dame Kelly Holmes, says:

"I've been really impressed with NURVV Run and I can see how their innovative smart insole technology will help runners and coaches gain a huge amount of insight to facilitate coaching support and enhance performance. Knowledge really is power when it comes to training and in this respect NURVV Run is a game changer.

"I am looking forward to working alongside the NURVV Run team to promote running in general, as well as more specifically in the areas of utilising technology and biomechanics to help runners fulfil their true potential and promoting the benefits of running on mental health."

NURVV Run is available to buy at 30% off for a limited time only in the UK (£175) and US ($210) at nurvv.com and selected retailers.

About NURVV

NURVV is on a mission to provide runners with the power to understand what their bodies are truly capable of and find their true potential. We pioneer the latest advances in technology and biomechanics. We capture running from the point of action and analyze run-data using advanced biomechanics to deliver actionable insights and live in-run coaching. We are dedicated to all runners who want to improve their running and aim to change 10 million lives with a new way of knowing by 2025. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426980/NURVV_Run_Kelly_Holmes.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NURVV Run announces Dame Kelly Holmes as global ambassador LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NURVV Run, pioneers of wearable technology and biomechanics that help runners of all levels run faster, further and reduce injury risk, has unveiled its first official athlete association, with British running …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Klook Completes US$200M in Additional Funding
Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Aktiia Receives CE Mark Approval for Breakthrough 24-7 Blood Pressure Monitoring System
Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Expected to Grow at a Significant ...
Consumers Continue Flocking to Immune-Boosting Supplements as Health Crisis Rage On
LyondellBasell and Sinopec finalize joint venture to manufacture propylene oxide and styrene ...
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
GCA announces key adaptation initiatives at Climate Adaptation Summit 2021
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods