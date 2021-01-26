Inovalon Supports Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services with Software Application for COVID-19 Vaccine Administration

With the nationwide distribution of COVID-19 vaccines underway, it is essential that healthcare providers across the country be able to maintain their focus on delivering quality patient care and administer the vaccine without concerns regarding relevant data submission and protracted reimbursement timelines for services rendered. Medical codes and guidelines for COVID-19 and related therapies did not exist a year ago, but with the global pandemic, healthcare industry leaders quickly adapted key medical code sets to account for the novel coronavirus. These codes are not only new to providers, but also expected to evolve over time. Integrating such data flexibility into the nation’s processing pipelines is no easy task – but one that Inovalon has been readily able to help support.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) receives and processes clinical data from seven Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) through twelve regional Part A and Part B Jurisdictions and eight Specialty Jurisdictions. Inovalon provides software tools to all seven MACs. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent availability of COVID-19 vaccines, Inovalon has updated versions of its PC-ACE software to empower providers to efficiently and accurately submit COVID-19 vaccine administration data through all seven CMS MACs. Inovalon’s software application is being made available at no cost to healthcare providers to help them effectively manage claims, including those for vaccination administration services.

“We are proud to deliver an effective platform for providers of all sizes and sites of care nationwide, used by pharmacies, hospitals, and physicians as they begin to administer the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Bud Meadows, president and general manager of Inovalon’s provider business. “Leveraging our solution to drive greater efficiencies for this critical vaccine initiative with significant scale and measurable impact is just one way we demonstrate our mission of helping simplify the complexities of healthcare.”

