Scottie Resources Reports 10.7 g/t Gold and 31.2 g/t Silver Over 2.77 Metres at Scottie Gold Mine O-Zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report drilling results on the O-Zone target, part of the Scottie Gold Mine including 2.26 g/t gold and 6.53 g/t silver over 19.04 m, which includes a high-grade interval of 10.7 g/t gold and 31.2 g/t silver over 2.77 metres. The four holes drilled at O-Zone during 2020 demonstrate that the high-grade zone is open in most directions. Drilling will continue in 2021 to expand the zone. The Scottie Gold Mine is the flagship project of the Company, is road accessible with excellent existing infrastructure, and is located 40 km north of Stewart, BC, in the Golden Triangle. The Company completed 7,040 m of drilling in 46 holes during 2020 and will continue to disclose additional results through to February 2021.



CEO, Bradley Rourke commented: “Historically the O-zone produced some of the highest-grade gold intercepts in and around the Scottie Gold Mine. Oriented parallel and only 100 metres to the north of the main producing vein, and being connected to the mine with existing tunnels, all combine to make this a prime exploration target. Our expansionary drilling around the target has shown that it remains open in most directions, and that the exceptional grades that it is known for are also continuous – confirmed by our intercept of 109.4 g/t gold over 2.53 metres earlier this year.”