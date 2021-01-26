 

THC BioMed Receives Purchase Order for THC Kiss Gummies from the Province of B.C.

THC.CSE
THCBF - OTC
TFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") announces that it will begin shipping its THC Kiss Gummies to BC Cannabis Stores.

THC is also pleased to advise it has received a reorder for its THC Kiss Gummies from its distributor in Saskatchewan, which has reported brisk sales of THC Kiss Gummies.

THC Kiss Gummies are infused with our propriety THC Kiss cannabis extract. Each package of THC Kiss Gummies contains 4 gummies with a total of 10 mg of THC.

"We are pleased to launch our strawberry flavoured THC Kiss Gummies in B.C. We have many more flavours in development. THC is well positioned to cater to a mature and evolving cannabis market. Our beverage and edible products are in a league of their own, allowing us to capture brand recognition. Our invention of our own proprietary extraction system gives us a competitive advantage. We look forward to increasing and sustaining our market share with innovative products that deliver, commented "John Miller, CEO and President of THC BioMed.

About THC

THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. It was first licensed to deal with cannabis in 2013 under a Health Canada Section 56 exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act  and has been a Licensed Producer under the current regime since 2016. It aims to be a leader in the beverage and edible space.

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related in the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Information:
This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed.  Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed.  In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements using words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that THC BioMed will (a) be a leader in the beverage and edible space, (b) launch more flavours of gummies, (c) capture brand recognition for its beverage and edible products, (d) increase and sustain market share, and (e) be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

CONTACT: President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com



