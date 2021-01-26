 

Allison Transmission Receives 2019 Master of Quality Award from Daimler Trucks North America

Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, announced they are the recipient of the 2019 Master of Quality Award from Daimler Trucks of North America (DTNA). This is the fourth time that Allison has received this elite award from DTNA, and it is the highest recognition they give to their suppliers. The annual award program recognizes outstanding suppliers that received high scores on their quality, delivery, technology and cost performance.

“I want to express our deep appreciation for making Quality a top priority,” said Ken Pyne, Manager of Supplier Quality at Daimler Trucks North America. Due to the pandemic, travel restrictions will require that many of the awards be mailed to recipients, with some delivered in person to approved locations.

“Our commitment to excellence and the delivery of high-quality transmissions allows us to meet the rigorous standards set by DTNA,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America OEM Sales for Allison Transmission. “We are proud to receive this award as we continue to strengthen our partnership with DTNA.”

A partner for many years, DTNA is one of Allison’s largest North American OEM customers. DTNA is a leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer and includes brands such as Freightliner, Freightliner Custom Chassis, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

