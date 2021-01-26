 

Cyclo Therapeutics to Present on Its Clinical and Drug Development Program for Lead Candidate, Trappsol Cyclo, at WORLDSymposium 2021

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a cyclodextrin platform for the treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases, including their lead candidate (Trappsol Cyclo) in the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC), today announced details for the Company’s upcoming presentations at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021, a leading medical and scientific conference for professionals working to advance understanding and treatments for lysosomal storage diseases, including NPC. The conference will be held virtually between February 8–12, 2021.

Summarized below are the details for ePoster titles that have been selected for oral presentation as well as the platform presentation. The full WORLDSymposium agenda is now available online at the conference website. Information from ePosters and the platform presentation and are under embargo until 2:30 PM EST on Monday, February 8, 2021, and the start of the presentation, respectively. Once the slides for the orally presented posters are made public, they will be available on the Company’s website in the Presentations section.

Platform Presentation

Title: Update on safety and efficacy results for Phase I/II trial of hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin (HPBCD) administered intravenously in patients with Niemann-Pick disease type C1
 Date and Time: Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 1:24 PM
Presenter: Julian Raiman, MD, Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital, United Kingdom, and Principal Investigator

The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session open to those registered to attend the virtual conference, beginning at 1:48 PM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

ePoster Presentations

Poster #209: Update on safety and efficacy results for Phase I/II trial of hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin (HPBCD) administered intravenously in patients with Niemann-Pick disease type C
 Date and Time: Tuesday, February 9, 2021, between 2:30 – 3:30 PM
Session: Translational Research Abstracts
Presenter: Julian Raiman, MD, Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital, United Kingdom, Principal Investigator
Poster #095: Update on Phase I study to evaluate the single- and multiple-dose pharmacokinetics of intravenous hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin (HPBCD) in patients with Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC-1) and the effects of dosing upon biomarkers of NPC disease
 Date and Time: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, between 2:30 – 3:30 PM
Session: Translational Research Abstracts
Presenter: Caroline Hastings, MD, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, California, and Principal Investigator

