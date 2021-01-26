Modernizing Medicine’s Electronic Health Records (EHR) Systems Prepared for 2021 E/M Coding Changes

Leading healthcare technology vendor Modernizing Medicine today announced that the company’s electronic health records (EHR) systems, EMA and gGastro EHR, are ready for the Evaluation and Management (E/M) coding changes that took effect January 1, 2021. With the aim of reducing physician burden and improving patient care, this landmark change represents the first E/M coding change in over 20 years and will impact coding and billing for all future office and outpatient visits. Modernizing Medicine has updated its suggested coding capabilities to reflect the new guidelines. For example, as of January 1, 2021, a clinician can choose to bill based on total time or medical decision-making (MDM). If they choose MDM, the platform will be able to automatically suggest the relevant E/M code based on the user’s clinical documentation and related MDM.

“Our medical and development teams have been hard at work readying our software for the E/M changes,” said Veronica A. Diaz, MD, Medical Director of Orthopedics at Modernizing Medicine. “Notably in the new guidelines, elements of the history of present illness (HPI) and physical examination will no longer be used in code selection for outpatient E/M services (99202-99215). Instead, complexity of the presenting problem and associated decision-making, as well as level of risk involved in management, will drive the determination of what E/M level should be billed. The updates we’ve made to our suggested coding capabilities will help our clients make this important transition with confidence as we continue to make strides in modernizing medicine.”