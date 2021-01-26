 

Applied DNA and TruTrace Technologies Unveil Complete Cannabis Product Validation and Authentication Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 14:00   

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement with TruTrace Technologies, Inc. (CSE: TTT) (“TruTrace”), developer of a fully-integrated blockchain platform for the legal cannabis, food and pharmaceutical industries, to approach the cannabis industry with an integrated solution comprised of Applied DNA’s CertainT platform and TruTrace’s StrainSecure platform to deliver a complete cannabis product validation and authentication platform differentiated in the marketplace by linking together the power of proprietary SaaS platforms, blockchain and molecular tagging technology to create a secure ecosystem which provides end-to-end traceability and full transparency.

The companies have entered into a Strategic Alliance, Referral and Technology Integration Agreement (the “Agreement”) that allows each company to introduce the other into existing accounts, prospects, as well as cultivate new joint opportunities. The Agreement also calls out the integration of the companies’ respective platforms through APIs to exchange data elements as part of the complete chain of custody solution from source materials to product on the shelf. There is a mutual payment structure in place as engagements are brought online.

TruTrace’s blockchain-based SaaS software is designed to guarantee product quality and strain genetics throughout global supply chains. Protecting consumers and brands from contaminants and counterfeiting is a key benefit of the platform under development. Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada’s largest retail pharmacy chain, currently uses TruTrace’s platform as its underpinning technology infrastructure for traceability and accountability associated with its medical cannabis program.

Applied DNA’s CertainT platform provides the physical tagging of cannabis products using a unique molecular tag to represent the brand and product. That tag is then tested at key nodes within a domestic or international supply chain. All of this authentication and chain-of-custody data is captured in the CertainT portal, which under the Agreement will be integrated with the TruTrace platform. The molecular tag can be applied to cannabis plants, oils, lotions, tablets, edibles and packaging to serve as an immutable indicator of authenticity, origin, and provenance.

Zeit
20.01.21
Applied DNA Promotes Judith Murrah to Chief Operating Officer
19.01.21
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Variants During Recent Surveillance Testing
15.01.21
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
13.01.21
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
11.01.21
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
08.01.21
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to Detect S-Gene Mutation Found in SARS-CoV-2 U.K. Variant (B.1.1.7)
05.01.21
Applied DNA to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference
04.01.21
Applied DNA Announces Preliminary Estimated First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Revenues in the Range of $1.3 Million to $1.6 Million
29.12.20
Applied DNA Partners with CLEARED4 on Pooled COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Program

