Wayfair Joins Boston While Black as Founding Partner

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that it is a founding partner to Boston While Black, the first membership network for Boston-based, Black professionals, entrepreneurs and graduate students who are seeking connection and community. Through this partnership, Wayfair will sponsor a variety of programs and events with Boston While Black and provide the opportunity for all interested employees who identify as Black or of the African diaspora to join the Boston While Black membership network. The membership provides an opportunity for more Black professionals to have access to mentors and leaders who they can relate to, culturally-relevant experiences, resources on how to navigate the city, and an authentic personal and professional network.

“At Wayfair, we are committed to creating a more inclusive and engaging workplace where everyone feels at home. As one of the largest employers in Boston, we recognize that we have an important role in creating space for Black voices and investing in Black talent,” noted Kate Gulliver, Global Head of Talent, Wayfair. “We are excited to be a founding partner of Boston While Black to help support the important work they are pioneering for Black professionals in Boston, and we are thrilled to provide our employees with the opportunity to be a part of this impactful community.”

Boston While Black is helping to create a city where Black people want to live and work because they have the spaces, tools, and relationships to find their tribe, grow their network, navigate the city, and have fun. Members have access to a private digital community, weekly professional and social events, influential leaders and experts, and unique learning opportunities. Joining at the highest corporate partnership level, “Courageous Disruptor,” Wayfair will support a variety of programs and events throughout the year, host career development and recruitment workshops, and support the launch of a mentoring program.

“We are excited for Wayfair to join our Boston While Black community. Their commitment as a Founding Partner will support and improve the overall experience for their Black employees and create a stronger sense of belonging in the region," said Sheena Collier, Founder and CEO, Boston While Black. "Building a thriving network that connects Black changemakers across industries in Boston is just the first step. We are tapping Boston's broader business community to join our dynamic founding partners to take public action, invest in both Black businesses and Black talent, and serve as catalysts for the long-overdue shift toward a more inclusive society."