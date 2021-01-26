 

A&W Canada Leverages Medallia to Capture Real-Time Guest Feedback and Take Action

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that A&W Food Services of Canada Inc., the second largest burger chain in Canada with over 1,000 locations, is leveraging Medallia to understand the guest experience and close the loop with all guests.

“Listening and acting on guest feedback has always been one of our focuses. We're excited to partner with Medallia to streamline our online guest feedback for both our guests and our restaurant teams. We know we'll now be able to unlock clear, actionable insights about our guest experience, which will make Medallia an invaluable tool for our business,” said Tom Newitt, vice president of marketing for A&W Canada.

The partnership between A&W and Medallia will empower the restaurant to understand the guest experience in real-time via digital touchpoints that weren’t previously trackable such as social media and Google Reviews, and take actions to continue delivering stellar experiences in the future. Using Medallia’s proprietary artificial intelligence, A&W can identify guests in need of information before they submit the ‘contact us’ form on the restaurant’s website.

“It is exciting to see A&W leveraging our technology to adapt quickly and to understand what diners want in real-time. The world has gone digital overnight and our customers realize the need to do the same with their customer experience programs,” said Leslie Stretch, CEO for Medallia.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

