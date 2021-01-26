Openfit Taps Synacor to Expand Further Into the Digital Home

Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) today announced its work with Openfit, a leading health and fitness platform, to help make the company’s trainer-led workout content available to millions of TELUS subscribers. Openfit is using Cloud ID identity management to seamlessly authenticate TELUS subscriptions and quickly extend access to millions of potential subscribers. Now, TELUS subscribers can enhance the value of their subscriptions with the ability to explore new content experiences outside of the typical Pay TV viewing lineup.

“TELUS subscribers can now gain access to entirely new app experiences beyond what’s covered in their existing subscription while an additional revenue stream is unlocked for Openfit,” said Synacor SVP Dana Golden. “Our latest work represents Cloud ID’s ability to enhance app distribution and signups via service providers and further extends our customer base as more digital media companies seek new avenues into the home.”

Synacor’s work with Openfit represents the early days of a rising trend. Telecom operators bring tremendous value to the digital home ecosystem and sizable audiences to emerging apps that can deliver additional value to subscribers. Through its deal with TELUS, Openfit has the potential to make next-gen health and wellness experiences a reality for millions of the operator’s subscribers in Canada.

“As Openfit grows, we want to expand access to our platform to make it easier than ever for people to achieve their health and wellness goals,” said Amy Bridgeo, Executive Director, Business Development, Openfit. “We had a great opportunity to work with TELUS to further realize this vision and engaged Synacor to help streamline authentication into our app for TELUS subscribers. Synacor was able to get us live with TELUS quickly given its deep experience in the consumer video and apps market, and will help us continue to rapidly expand our reach to more platforms as we set our sights on further growth.”

TELUS subscribers can add Openfit to their Optik TV package or choose an Optik TV bundle that already includes Openfit. By adding Openfit, subscribers will enjoy access to hundreds of Openfit’s celebrity trainer led on-demand workouts through the Optik TV interface while also gaining access to the mobile app that includes additional functionality such as live-trainer led classes and meal planning.

Synacor Cloud ID is the leading end-to-end cloud-based identity and access management platform that simplifies the subscriber login experience anywhere end users access subscription services. Whether viewing in the home via a Wi-Fi network, connected TV or on a mobile device, users can get to the services and content they want faster and with fewer headaches. Today, Synacor Cloud ID covers more than 150 million TV subscribers in the United States, and is renowned for its open standards compliance, API scalability and resilience under traffic surges. It has been integrated into a range of solutions for serving content to users, including popular single sign-on services, OTT platforms and digital video networks. Synacor continues to enhance Cloud ID with a focus on simplified integrations, security and simplicity, with recent new capabilities that include updates to Single Sign-On, home-based authorization and device activation.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. For more information please visit www.synacor.com

About Openfit

Openfit is an all-new digital streaming platform that integrates fitness, nutrition, and wellness together in one place. At Openfit, we provide world-class fitness programs with live trainer-led and on-demand workouts designed to reach any goal, personalized nutrition plans and tracking. As convenient as your smart phone in the palm of your hand, Openfit takes what’s so powerful about boutique, small-group fitness and makes it available to everyone at a fraction of the price. Join us at Openfit.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/Openfit, and on Instagram @myOpenfit.

