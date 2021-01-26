 

Zebra Technologies Improves Worker Productivity with Its First Individually Assigned Enterprise Mobile Computer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the EC5x series, a new category of individually assigned mobile computers designed to keep workers connected and informed while improving individual productivity, collaboration and the customer experience across multiple industries. Featuring the look and feel of a consumer smartphone with the Android10 operating system (OS), an optional integrated scanner and a robust software suite specifically designed for front-line workers, the durable EC5x series is Zebra’s thinnest, lightest mobile computer.

Ideal for large, global companies as well as small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the EC5x series is designed to be a company-owned, personally assigned device that is carried at all times, keeping workers connected no matter where they are and helping improve business agility and responsiveness to real-time changing conditions. The EC5x series can be used in the retail, hospitality, field sales, courier, government and ancillary healthcare markets to optimize a wide range of front-line workflows including assisted selling, mobile point of sale (MPOS), inventory and task management, concierge service, direct store delivery (DSD), patient transport, staff collaboration and housekeeping.

The versatile EC5x series can easily fit in a pocket or used as a wearable accessory and leverage Workforce Connect to empower better collaboration with enterprise text messaging along with PBX and PTT handset functionality. It is also RFID-ready and has an optional snap-on trigger handle to provide added comfort for scan-intensive tasks. Virtually waterproof, drop-proof and dust-proof, the durable device can transform into a full workstation by simply docking it into a workstation cradle accessory connected to a monitor and keyboard.

“Zebra’s new EC5x series expands the industry’s broadest portfolio of Android-based, enterprise-class mobile computers with our first individually assigned smartphone-like device designed to help businesses significantly improve productivity and collaboration while delivering unmatched total benefits of ownership,” said Joe White, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. “Multi-year deployment and support eliminates the cost and complexities of managing different models. With a long lifecycle, innovative productivity tools and security support for the Android OS, the EC5x series’ total cost of ownership (TCO) is approximately half of a consumer smartphone without sacrificing any of the familiarity or design features that front-line workers now expect.”

Seite 1 von 3


Zebra Technologies (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies Improves Worker Productivity with Its First Individually Assigned Enterprise Mobile Computer Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the EC5x series, a new category of individually assigned mobile computers designed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Zebra Technologies Appoints Nathan Winters as Chief Financial Officer