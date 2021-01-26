Zebra Technologies Improves Worker Productivity with Its First Individually Assigned Enterprise Mobile Computer

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the EC5x series, a new category of individually assigned mobile computers designed to keep workers connected and informed while improving individual productivity, collaboration and the customer experience across multiple industries. Featuring the look and feel of a consumer smartphone with the Android10 operating system (OS), an optional integrated scanner and a robust software suite specifically designed for front-line workers, the durable EC5x series is Zebra’s thinnest, lightest mobile computer.

Ideal for large, global companies as well as small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the EC5x series is designed to be a company-owned, personally assigned device that is carried at all times, keeping workers connected no matter where they are and helping improve business agility and responsiveness to real-time changing conditions. The EC5x series can be used in the retail, hospitality, field sales, courier, government and ancillary healthcare markets to optimize a wide range of front-line workflows including assisted selling, mobile point of sale (MPOS), inventory and task management, concierge service, direct store delivery (DSD), patient transport, staff collaboration and housekeeping.

The versatile EC5x series can easily fit in a pocket or used as a wearable accessory and leverage Workforce Connect to empower better collaboration with enterprise text messaging along with PBX and PTT handset functionality. It is also RFID-ready and has an optional snap-on trigger handle to provide added comfort for scan-intensive tasks. Virtually waterproof, drop-proof and dust-proof, the durable device can transform into a full workstation by simply docking it into a workstation cradle accessory connected to a monitor and keyboard.

“Zebra’s new EC5x series expands the industry’s broadest portfolio of Android-based, enterprise-class mobile computers with our first individually assigned smartphone-like device designed to help businesses significantly improve productivity and collaboration while delivering unmatched total benefits of ownership,” said Joe White, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. “Multi-year deployment and support eliminates the cost and complexities of managing different models. With a long lifecycle, innovative productivity tools and security support for the Android OS, the EC5x series’ total cost of ownership (TCO) is approximately half of a consumer smartphone without sacrificing any of the familiarity or design features that front-line workers now expect.”