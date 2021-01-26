 

Amtech Systems to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 after market close.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Chief Executive Officer, Michael Whang and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Gibbs will provide an overview of the results, discuss current business conditions and conduct a question and answer session.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 800-437-2398. For international callers, please dial +1 323-289-6576. The Conference ID number is 7458358. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at: https://www.amtechsystems.com/investors/events.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies, and PR Hoffman.

