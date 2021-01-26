 

Allscripts and US Orthopedic Alliance Expand Strategic Partnership, Ushering in ‘The Gold Standard’ For Orthopedic Technology Platforms

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) today announced a strategic technology partnership with US Orthopedic Alliance (USOA), an orthopedic management services provider based in Southern California, to support USOA’s growth and pursue additional relationships with leading orthopedic providers nationwide. The partnership will bring to market best-of-breed infrastructure designed to help orthopedic practices scale with agility, improve EHR implementation timelines, provide evidence-based guidelines to support evolving clinical protocols, and create community-wide connectivity with value-based care analytics.

The selection of USOA’s proprietary, data-driven platform is the result of an expansive vetting process of orthopedic management services providers by the Allscripts team.

"Combining the extensive industry expertise of USOA with Allscripts’ vast technology expertise and broad use in the independent physician space creates a compelling platform for orthopedic practitioners that want to access health information technology solutions only the largest health systems could afford," said Leah Jones, SVP and general manager of Allscripts’ ambulatory business unit. "We couldn't be more excited to work with the USOA team in building an exceptional, accessible, and scalable orthopedic services technology platform."

USOA currently provides industry-leading management services to a network of more than 100 orthopedic surgeons, 12 ambulatory surgery centers and one specialty hospital. Physician members benefit from USOA's superior business intelligence solutions, including revenue cycle management, contracting, risk management, and value-based care services such as infrastructure, technology, and data analytics.

"USOA has rapidly grown its market position by providing orthopedic practices with specialty-specific services to manage and grow their practice while enhancing the patient experience," said Rick Salas, chief executive officer of USOA. "Our network has been asking about USOA's ability to deliver an open, unifying and enabling technology platform to support independent orthopedic practices. The USOA/Allscripts deployment is an ideal fit for our network to support and empower their growth."

John Kang, chief strategy officer of USOA, added, “Together, Allscripts and USOA are committed to supporting physicians to build profitable, patient-centric practices. We look forward to working closely with Allscripts’ team and its high-performing ambulatory business unit."

